US Removes 'Do Not Travel' Guidance for Venezuela

The United States has downgraded Venezuela's travel advisory from Level 4 to Level 3.
This means that Venezuela is no longer under the "Do Not Travel" list, and the advisory is now "Reconsider Travel."
Venezuela Now at Level 3 of US Travel Advisory
According to the US Department of State, Level 3 or "Reconsider Travel" for Venezuela means tourists should reconsider travel "due to risk of crime, kidnapping, terrorism, and poor health infrastructure."
The State Department, however, notes that some areas have increased risk and has a "do not travel" advisory for the following:
- Venezuela-Colombia border region (20 miles from the border) due to the risk of crime, kidnapping, and terrorism
- Amazonas state due to the risk of terrorism
- Apure state due to risk of terrorism
- Aragua state outside of Maracay due to the risk of crime and kidnapping
- Bolivar state rural areas due to the risk of crime and kidnapping
- Guarico state due to the risk crime and kidnapping
- Tachira state due to the risk of crime and terrorism
According to TravelPulse, the change in travel advisory comes after the US Department of Transportation approved flights to operate between Miami and Venezuela's Caracas and Maracaibo.
Other Countries Under Level 3
It should be noted that travel advisories change depending on the destination's current safety situation. As of press time, the following are also under Level 3 along with Venezuela:
- Azerbaijan
- Bahrain
- Bangladesh
- Burundi
- Chad
- Colombia
- Cyprus
- Democratic Republic of the Congo (D.R.C.)
- Ethiopia
- Guinea-Bissau
- Honduras
- Israel, The West Bank and Gaza
- Jerusalem
- Jordan
- Kuwait
- Mauritania
- Nepal
- New Caledonia
- Nicaragua
- Nigeria
- Oman
- Papua New Guinea
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- Tanzania
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Uganda
- United Arab Emirates
Originally published on Travelers Today
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