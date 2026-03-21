US Removes 'Do Not Travel' Guidance for Venezuela

The United States has downgraded Venezuela's travel advisory from Level 4 to Level 3.

This means that Venezuela is no longer under the "Do Not Travel" list, and the advisory is now "Reconsider Travel."

Venezuela Now at Level 3 of US Travel Advisory

According to the US Department of State, Level 3 or "Reconsider Travel" for Venezuela means tourists should reconsider travel "due to risk of crime, kidnapping, terrorism, and poor health infrastructure."

The State Department, however, notes that some areas have increased risk and has a "do not travel" advisory for the following:

Venezuela-Colombia border region (20 miles from the border) due to the risk of crime, kidnapping, and terrorism

Amazonas state due to the risk of terrorism

Apure state due to risk of terrorism

Aragua state outside of Maracay due to the risk of crime and kidnapping

Bolivar state rural areas due to the risk of crime and kidnapping

Guarico state due to the risk crime and kidnapping

Tachira state due to the risk of crime and terrorism

According to TravelPulse, the change in travel advisory comes after the US Department of Transportation approved flights to operate between Miami and Venezuela's Caracas and Maracaibo.

Other Countries Under Level 3

It should be noted that travel advisories change depending on the destination's current safety situation. As of press time, the following are also under Level 3 along with Venezuela:

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Burundi

Chad

Colombia

Cyprus

Democratic Republic of the Congo (D.R.C.)

Ethiopia

Guinea-Bissau

Honduras

Israel, The West Bank and Gaza

Jerusalem

Jordan

Kuwait

Mauritania

Nepal

New Caledonia

Nicaragua

Nigeria

Oman

Papua New Guinea

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Tanzania

Trinidad and Tobago

Uganda

United Arab Emirates

Originally published on Travelers Today