Nearly 90,000 Bottles of Children’s Ibuprofen Recalled Nationwide, FDA Says

The US Food and Drug Administration has announced a nationwide recall of nearly 90,000 bottles of children's ibuprofen due to possible contamination.

The agency warned that the medicine may contain a foreign substance, raising safety concerns for young users.

According to the FDA, about 89,592 bottles of Children's Ibuprofen Oral Suspension were pulled from shelves.

The recall involves a 100-milligram formula, packaged in 4-fluid-ounce bottles, commonly used to reduce fever and relieve pain in children, Fox Business reported.

The product was made by Strides Pharma Inc. for Taro Pharmaceuticals USA and distributed across the United States.

Officials said the recall was voluntary and began earlier this month after customers reported unusual findings in the liquid medicine.

Some complaints described "a gel-like mass and black particles" inside the bottles. These reports prompted the company to act quickly and remove the affected products from circulation.

Nearly 90K bottles of Children's Ibuprofen Oral Suspension recalled nationwide after complaints of 'gel-like mass' https://t.co/EI7adomCag pic.twitter.com/w1QQ73X0YV — New York Post (@nypost) March 19, 2026

DA Flags Recalled Children's Ibuprofen Lots

The recalled bottles can be identified by lot numbers 7261973A and 7261974A. Both have an expiration date of January 31, 2027.

Parents and caregivers are urged to check labels carefully to see if they have the affected items at home.

This week, the FDA upgraded the situation to a Class II recall.

According Today, this classification means that using the product "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

While the risk of severe harm is considered low, officials still stress caution.

Health experts say contamination in liquid medicine can be especially concerning for children, whose bodies are more sensitive. Even small changes in a medication's contents could lead to unexpected reactions.

Consumers are advised to stop using the recalled ibuprofen right away. If a child has already taken the medicine and shows unusual symptoms, parents should contact a healthcare provider for guidance.

So far, no widespread injuries have been reported, but the FDA continues to monitor the situation closely.

The agency also reminds families to store medicines safely and check for updates on recalls regularly.

Originally published on vcpost.com