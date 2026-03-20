Tech

Fitbit's AI Health Push Involves Google's New 'Coach' Feature, But Is Your Personal Data Safe?

A new era for Fitbit is coming, but at what cost?

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Fitbit has undergone a dramatic transformation over the past few years. Once a dominant wearable brand, it now operates under Google after a $2.1 billion acquisition in 2019. Since then, the company has shifted its focus from standalone devices to a broader ecosystem powered by Google technology.

Today, the Google Pixel Watch leads as its flagship smartwatch, while the Fitbit Charge 6 remains a reliable fitness tracker for traditional users.

Google Integrates AI 'Coach' Into Fitbit App

Fitbit’s AI Health Push Involves Google’s New ‘Coach’ Feature, But Fitbit’s AI Health Push Involves Google’s New ‘Coach’ Feature, But

The biggest shift lies in the Fitbit app, which now includes advanced features powered by Google's AI, Gemini, rebranded here as "Coach." This AI assistant delivers personalized health insights, offering guidance based on user activity, habits, and overall wellness data. Initially tested on Android, the feature has expanded to iOS, signaling Google's intent to make AI-driven fitness coaching widely accessible.

At the same time, Fitbit users must now transition to Google accounts, with the final deadline extended to May 19, 2026. This move consolidates user data under Google's ecosystem, further integrating Fitbit into its expanding digital infrastructure.

Medical Data Integration Sparks Privacy Concerns

Google is now encouraging users to connect their medical records to enhance Coach's recommendations. The company claims this will result in safer, more relevant, and highly personalized health insights. It also assures users that their medical data will remain private and will not be used for advertising purposes.

However, the system involves third-party platforms like b.well Connected Health, which aggregates medical records, and Clear, a verification service that uses ID and biometric data.

Apparently, this is another area of concern when it comes to security, transparency, and user trust, according to Mashable.

Fitbit's evolution into an AI-powered health platform is a big move that should have happened way back. While the advanced tools promise smarter and more personalized wellness tracking, Google needs to rethink if the privacy considerations aren't left on the table.

Originally published on Tech Times

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