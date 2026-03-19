Apple's iPhone Fold Will Reportedly Debut Months After iPhone 18 Pro Release—But Why?

Apple is reportedly releasing the iPhone Fold at a later date than expected, according to new rumors. This means that it may not join the iPhone 18 Pro during its debut as previously reported.

iPhone Fold Is Coming Months After iPhone 18 Pro Debut

According to Tim Long, a Barclays analyst (via MacRumors), the iPhone Fold may be launching at a later date compared to the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series that is already set for its expected debut.

The iPhone 18 Pro series, alongside the base iPhone 18 series, is expected to debut during Apple's fall season showcase for the smartphones, which takes place every September.

Throughout the years, Apple has long used the September fall event to debut the new iPhones.

It was only during 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak that the Apple fall event was moved. During this time, the latest iPhone at the time, the iPhone 12, was unveiled on October 13 and was shipped on October 20.

Apple Is Separating the Standard from the Foldable

According to Long, the iPhone Fold is expected to be announced in December 2026, around three months after the iPhone 18 series debuted.

Possibly, Apple be planning the standard iPhone 18 series perform to have its own time in the market to prevent the iPhone Fold from overshadowing it.

That being said, there are still no confirmations from Apple if there will be an iPhone Fold coming this year, but many speculations claim that it is coming sooner rather than later.

Originally published on Tech Times