World

Venezuela Used $64 Billion in Oil Wealth to Build Cuban-Led Repressive Security Apparatus, Report Says

The report traces the origins of the alliance to a 2000 agreement between Hugo Chávez and Fidel Castro, framed as an exchange of oil for social services that evolved into a security partnership

By
Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro
Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro

Venezuela transferred an estimated $64 billion in oil wealth to Cuba over two decades, helping build a Cuban-led intelligence and security apparatus tied to political repression and social control, according to a report cited by the Washington-based Miranda Center for Democracy.

The study concludes that Caracas used subsidized oil shipments, debt relief and joint investments to finance a system that reshaped Venezuela's military and intelligence institutions. In return, Cuban advisers helped design and embed a model focused on internal surveillance and regime protection, transforming agencies once tasked with public security into tools of political control.

The report, obtained by The Miami Herald, traces the origins of the alliance to a 2000 agreement between Hugo Chávez and Fidel Castro. While publicly framed as an exchange of oil for social services such as doctors and teachers, researchers say the relationship evolved into a deeper security partnership.

Through loosely defined agreements, Cuban personnel provided intelligence training, strategic advising and operational support that expanded over time.

Central to that effort was the creation of GRUCE, a coordination structure established in 2008 that embedded Cuban intelligence within Venezuela's security apparatus. Alongside the civilian intelligence agency SEBIN and the military counterintelligence body DGCIM, the system formed what analysts describe as a coordinated structure aimed at detecting and neutralizing dissent.

The United Nations' Independent Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela has linked those institutions to systematic abuses. In a May 2025 statement, the mission said detentions carried out by state security forces are part of a "deliberate plan" to silence opponents and "instill fear among the population." It warned that holding detainees in isolation and incommunicado conditions is "an illegal and perverse practice that can constitute an international crime."

The mission also found that the lack of judicial safeguards, including the ineffective use of habeas corpus, reflects "the absence of a true rule of law," with courts and prosecutors contributing to impunity in cases involving torture and enforced disappearances.

Recent events have underscored the extent of Cuban involvement. During the U.S. military operation that led to Nicolás Maduro's capture in January, Cuban personnel were reported to be part of his inner security ring. Cuba later confirmed that 32 of its citizens were killed during the raid, describing them as having "fulfilled their duty" while supporting security and defense operations in Venezuela.

According to the report, the security architecture built with Cuban support remains largely intact despite Maduro's removal. Analysts cited in the findings say the system's structures, doctrine and networks continue to shape Venezuela's institutions, raising questions about how easily it can be dismantled.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Venezuela, Cuba, Cuban, Nicolas Maduro, Fidel castro

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Anthony DeMayo

High School Student Accused of Murdering 68-Year-Old Nurse Told Investigators He 'Wanted To Kill Someone for a Long Time'

Marco Rubio Takes Dual Roles as Secretary of State and National Security Adviser
Marco Rubio Says Economic Changes Announced By Cuban Regime Are 'Not Dramatic Enough'
Iran Missile Edit
Iran Missile Attack on Qatar's Ras Laffan Threatens Global LNG Supply and Energy Security
Oakley Meta HSTN Smart Glasses
Meta Updates Smart Glasses with New Voice Commands Features, Translation, and More
German Supermarket Chain Aldi To Buy Winn-Dixie And Harveys Supermarkets
Aldi Issues Recall of Spinach Bites Following Contamination Concerns
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice