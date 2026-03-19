World

Intrepid Cancels Cuba Tours Until April 30

If your tour is affected, expect to be contacted by your booking agent.

By
Havana, Cuba

Intrepid Travel has announced that tours to Cuba up to April 30 have now been canceled.

The company has cited repeated nationwide power outages as a reason behind its decision to cancel tours.

Intrepid Cancels Cuba Tours

According to the travel alert issued on Intrepid's official website, the company is anticipating continuous disruptions to basic services in Cuba.

"We expect that the current global fuel shortage will further intensify Cuba's limited local fuel supply in the coming weeks, increasing the likelihood of disruptions to essential services," Intrepid said in the travel alert.

"Travellers currently in Cuba can safely continue and complete their itineraries as planned; however, due to the anticipated worsening of conditions, we are cancelling future trips to Cuba up to and including April 30," it added.

Those affected by the canceled tours will be contacted by their respective booking agents. Intrepid assures that future announcements will be made regarding tours beyond April 30.

'Decision Was Not Made Lightly'

According to a report by Travel Weekly, Intrepid's decision comes after the 5.8-magnitude earthquake in Cuba on Tuesday.

"This decision was not made lightly," Intrepid's President of the Americas, Leigh Barnes, said. "We know this has a real impact on the local workers and families whose livelihoods are tied to tourism, and our thoughts are with them."

"We remain committed to supporting our partners and returning as soon as conditions become stable," she added.

Originally published on Travelers Today

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Cuba

This article is copyrighted by Travelers Today, the travel news leader

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