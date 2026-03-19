The United States has significantly expanded a controversial visa policy that could affect thousands of travellers worldwide, particularly those applying for short-term business or tourist visas. Under the updated rules, certain applicants for B1 and B2 visas may now be required to pay a refundable bond of up to $15,000 as part of their application process. This move forms part of a bigger effort by US authorities to tighten immigration controls and reduce visa overstays.

The latest expansion adds 12 more countries to an already growing list, bringing the total number of affected nations to 50. While the bond is refundable under specific conditions, the policy has sparked debate due to its financial implications and perceived targeting of certain regions. Travellers are now being urged to check whether their country is covered by this rule before planning any trip to the United States.

Which Countries Are Affected, and How The Bond Works

The expanded policy, set to take effect from 2 April 2026, includes 12 newly added countries: Cambodia, Ethiopia, Georgia, Grenada, Lesotho, Mauritius, Mongolia, Mozambique, Nicaragua, Papua New Guinea, Seychelles, and Tunisia.

These nations join an existing list of 38 countries, many of which are located in Africa, Asia, and parts of South America. The decision to include these countries is largely based on visa overstay rates and other immigration risk factors identified by US authorities.

The bond itself is not a fixed fee for every applicant. Instead, consular officers determine the amount during the visa interview, with possible sums set at $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000 depending on the applicant's profile. Applicants must also complete specific documentation and make payments through official US government platforms.

Importantly, the bond does not guarantee visa approval. It is an additional requirement imposed on applicants who are otherwise eligible for a visa. If the visa is denied, or if the applicant complies fully with the terms of their stay and leaves the US on time, the bond is refunded.

Authorities have clarified that travellers should not pay any bond unless explicitly instructed to do so by a consular officer, as unauthorised payments may not be recoverable.

Why The US Introduced The Visa Bond Rule

The visa bond programme was first introduced in 2025 as a pilot initiative to tackle visa overstays, a persistent issue in US immigration enforcement. By requiring a substantial financial guarantee, the policy is designed to incentivise visitors to comply strictly with visa conditions and return to their home countries before their authorised stay expires.

According to US officials, early results suggest the programme has been effective, with a high compliance rate among those required to post bonds. This perceived success has encouraged the government to expand the scheme to more countries.

However, the policy has also drawn criticism from immigration advocates and human rights groups. Critics argue that imposing such high financial requirements may unfairly disadvantage travellers from lower-income nations and effectively act as a barrier to entry, even for legitimate visitors. Others have raised concerns about fairness, suggesting that the rule targets entire nationalities rather than assessing individual risk.

For travellers, the implications are significant. Those from affected countries may face higher upfront costs and additional scrutiny during the visa process. Even though the bond is refundable, it can still pose a substantial financial burden, particularly for short-term trips.

Originally published on IBTimes UK