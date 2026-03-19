Sports

NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat's Superstar Hunt May Involve 3 Targets

Will Miami rely on the Greek Freak option this time or should they pursue other choices?

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The Miami Heat is still not spared from elimination as the NBA 2025-26 playoffs approach. Currently at 7th place (38-31), Pat Riley knows that they are still kissing death without any trade moves. Even Bam Adebayo's historic 83-point game last week won't save them from joining the potential play-in clash.

Because of this, the front office needs to quickly figure out what's wrong with the organization. To increase their chances of being a dominant South Beach team, they need to make "dream" trade targets for a much-needed roster overhaul.

Pursuing The Greek Freak Option

Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report wrote that Miami might target three hot options if they want to stay competitive in the East. One of the best picks they could get is Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Greek Freak is expected to dominate trade rumors this summer. After another season filled with speculation about his future in Milwaukee, the 6-foot-11 forward could be on the move.

Miami is reportedly one of Giannis' preferred destinations, making the Heat a prime landing spot for a player capable of instantly improving their title hopes. Adding Giannis alongside Bam Adebayo would give Miami an unstoppable frontcourt pairing.

Running into the Spida Possibility

According to BBall Rumors, Donovan Mitchell could become available if Cleveland's gamble on James Harden fails. The Cavs broke up their core to chase a title, and if their plans falter, Mitchell may seek a new team. Miami could capitalize on this opportunity, pairing Spida's explosive scoring with Bam Adebayo to form one of the league's most dynamic duos.

Chasing For Veteran Star Fit

Kawhi Leonard's future with the Clippers remains uncertain amid the NBA's cap circumvention investigation. Voiding the remaining year of his contract is a possibility, opening the door for trades or free agency.

Miami could pursue Leonard on a one-year deal, allowing him to run sets with Bam Adebayo or Kel'el Ware without committing to a long-term contract. Leonard's ability to generate offense independently makes him an ideal fit for the Heat's system.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

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Miami heat, Nba trade rumors
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