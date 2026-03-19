Colts Star Receiver T.Y. Hilton Retires After 10 NFL Seasons

Veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has officially retired from professional football, closing the book on a remarkable 10-season career in the NFL.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection shared the news on social media, expressing gratitude to the Indianapolis Colts organization for allowing him to achieve his lifelong dream.

A Legendary Career with the Colts

According to ESPN, Hilton spent the majority of his career with the Colts, emerging as one of the franchise's most explosive offensive threats. Drafted in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft, he quickly became a deep-threat receiver known for his elite speed and big-play ability.

His best season came in 2016, when Hilton led the NFL in receiving yards with an impressive 1,448 yards. Over his career, he totaled 638 receptions for 9,812 yards, averaging 15.4 yards per catch, and scored 53 receiving touchdowns, along with an additional punt return touchdown, highlighting his versatility on the field.

Final Season and Brief Return

After nearly a decade in Indianapolis, Hilton had a brief return to the NFL in 2022 with the Dallas Cowboys, appearing in three games and recording seven receptions before stepping away from professional play. This final chapter marked the transition from a decorated playing career to life beyond football.

Reflecting on Teammates and Fans

In his retirement announcement, Hilton reflected on the bonds formed throughout his career, thanking teammates for the camaraderie built through early mornings, intense practices, and unforgettable Sunday matchups.

He also expressed appreciation to fans who supported him throughout his journey, recognizing the role they played in his enduring NFL legacy.

Hilton's Iconic Plays Won't Be Put to Vain

T.Y. Hilton leaves behind a legacy as one of the most dynamic wide receivers of his era. Younger players will remember him through his leadership and determination on the field. For nearly a decade, he has become one of the favorites. Although his career started to dwindle in 2021, his Pro-Bowl contributions are unforgettable in the eyes of fans who grew up watching him.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com