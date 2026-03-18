Maikel Garcia Outshines Ronald Acuña Jr. to Win WBC 2026 MVP, Lead Venezuela to Historic Title

From the get-go, most MLB fans expected Team USA, Team Japan, or Team Mexico to win the World Baseball Classic 2026. However, seeing Venezuela in the top podium wasn't in their bingo card. It would be easier to see Ronald Acuña Jr. taking the MVP trophy in action, but it was Maikel Garcia who shattered all the usual expectations.

Garcia became the torchbearer for the dark-horse team en route to their first championship in the most prestigious baseball competition on the planet.

Maikel Garcia's Breakout Performance in the WBC

Garcia delivered a sensational campaign, finishing with 10 hits, the most in the tournament, and driving Venezuela's offense from the No. 2 spot in the lineup. His contributions came in every form: timely singles, clutch doubles, a home run, and aggressive base running that kept opposing defenses under constant pressure.

According to USA Today, he also drove in seven runs and stole multiple bases, proving to be the perfect bridge between Acuña Jr. and three-time batting champion Luis Arraez. When Venezuela needed momentum, Garcia consistently delivered.

From Supporting Cast to Center Stage

Often recognized as Acuña's cousin, Garcia used this global stage to build his own identity. While stars like Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, and Shohei Ohtani grabbed headlines throughout the tournament, Garcia quietly outperformed them when it mattered most.

His composure and versatility became the backbone of Venezuela's championship run, culminating in a dramatic 3–2 victory over Team USA in the final.

MLB Success Fuels International Stardom

Garcia's rise did not come out of nowhere. The Kansas City Royals third baseman recently secured a five-year, $57.5 million contract extension and followed it up with a strong MLB season, posting a solid .800 OPS with 16 home runs.

His consistent performance at the professional level translated seamlessly to the international stage, where he elevated his game against elite competition.

For fans, seeing Venezuela beating two powerhouse teams, Team Japan and Team USA, in their first title was insane.

Here's what other baseball fans said about Venezuela's winning moments:

"I have been saying it... People were claiming that Japan were just a bunch of Triple A guys, but they do not realise how good Venezuela is. Japan is not a Triple A country, they recorded 5 runs against them, but it was still not enough. Venezuela is the rightful winner and the US should have known how lethal they were when they beat Japan." "What an absolute banger of a tournament, well deserved win." "Today, I feel Venezuelan."

Defining Moment for Venezuela Baseball

As teammates return to their respective clubs, Garcia carries more than just a gold medal. In fact, he brings home MVP honors and newfound global recognition. His performance breaks every barrier in Venezuela's baseball narrative, proving that the team's success goes beyond its biggest stars.

Garcia didn't just help Venezuela win. Instead, he gave a new identity to his career and transformed his supporting name into the face of a historic championship run.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com