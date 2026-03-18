Business Technology and Innovation

Elon Musk Faces Jury as Twitter Shareholders Accuse Him of Deception in $44B Deal

By
Elon Musk’s Brain Tech Firm Neuralink Plans Three Devices, Five
White House Senior Advisor, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attends a Cabinet meeting at the White House on April 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump convened the meeting as reports released today say the U.S.

Elon Musk is now waiting for a jury's decision after closing arguments wrapped up in a high-stakes civil trial involving his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, now known as X.

Shareholders accuse Musk of misleading investors during his attempt to back out of the deal in 2022.

The case, heard in San Francisco, centers on claims that Musk used public statements and tweets to influence Twitter's stock price. Investors argue that his actions caused financial losses and are seeking compensation.

The lawsuit was filed shortly before Musk completed the acquisition in October 2022, months after initially agreeing to buy the company for $54.20 per share.

A major focus during the trial was Musk's repeated claims about fake accounts on the platform. He argued that Twitter had far more bots than the company's public estimate of 5%, NY Post reported.

Musk used this concern as a reason to pause the deal, famously tweeting that the purchase was "on hold."

Plaintiffs' lawyer Mark Molumphy told jurors that Musk's behavior was deliberate.

"He knew what he was doing," Molumphy said, arguing that the tweets were designed to push the stock price down so Musk could renegotiate or walk away from the deal. The legal team said these were not careless remarks but calculated moves.

Elon Musk Lawyer Denies Fraud Claims

Musk's defense pushed back strongly. His lawyer, Michael Lifrak, told the court there was "not one shred of evidence" showing Musk intended to commit fraud.

According to ET, he stressed that even if Musk had a motive, that alone does not prove wrongdoing. Lifrak also argued that wanting to pay less for a deal is normal, saying, "You can't just say" that desire equals fraud.

The trial also examined whether Twitter had been transparent about its user data. Former CFO Ned Segal testified that the company's bot estimate was accurate and denied any false filings.

However, Musk maintained that fake accounts could be as high as 20%, comparing it to something obvious like "the sky is blue."

Jurors were also reminded that Twitter had previously settled claims related to overstating user growth. Still, the company had long disclosed that its bot estimates could be imperfect.

Judge Charles R. Breyer instructed jurors to remain fair, noting that personal opinions about Musk should not affect the outcome.

Originally published on vcpost.com

Tags
Elon Musk, Twitter
© 2026 VCPOST.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Marco Rubio Takes Dual Roles as Secretary of State and National Security Adviser

Marco Rubio Says Economic Changes Announced By Cuban Regime Are 'Not Dramatic Enough'

Anthony DeMayo
High School Student Accused of Murdering 68-Year-Old Nurse Told Investigators He 'Wanted To Kill Someone for a Long Time'
Trump Administration Has Arrested Hundreds of Dreamers, Says Over 90% of Them Had Criminal Histories
Trump Reportedly Considering Operation In Iran That Could Require Boots On The Ground
Adobe to Unveil New Terms of Service After AI Model Training Concerns
Adobe Settles US Lawsuit, Offers $75 Million in Free Services to Users
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Cites Good Behavior, Family Obligations in Plea
Diddy's Legal Team Demands Immediate Release— Says 'Sentence Four Times Higher Than Normal'
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice