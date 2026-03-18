NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Target Three Big Names in Offseason

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently at 3rd spot in the Western Conference. This is a sweet spot to secure a guaranteed playoff ticket, but Rob Pelinka knows that the team can still go further with a better lineup.

LeBron James is aging at 41, and Luka Doncic carries most of the load in scoring. However, this would mean that these duo stars are the only ones who can score. In fact, they need help from other players for one last postseason push. The rumors suggest that the team is targeting three hot prospects this offseason.

Center Stage: Bam Adebayo to Fortify the Paint

According to Bleacher Report's Dan Favale, the Lakers are potentially monitoring three players who could be a part of the organization for the next season.

DeAndre Ayton has struggled to meet expectations this season, averaging career lows of 12.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. With a player option worth $8 million for next season, Ayton could test free agency.

To strengthen the frontcourt, Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat emerges as a prime target. The Lakers have roughly $50 million in cap space, making a blockbuster trade possible, though acquiring Adebayo would require a significant package.

Adebayo remains one of the league's most explosive big men, recently drawing attention with his historic 83-point game, making him an enticing centerpiece for Los Angeles.

Lu Dort: Versatile Wing Option from OKC

Another potential wing target is Lu Dort of the Oklahoma City Thunder. With OKC holding a team option at $18 million, the Thunder may prefer a trade rather than risk losing Dort for nothing. The Lakers could absorb his contract and offer draft equity, gaining a versatile defender and reliable scorer.

Wing Upgrade: OG Anunoby for Elite Defense

According to BBallRumors, the Lakers also need a perimeter defender to solidify their wings. OG Anunoby of the New York Knicks is considered one of the NBA's top defensive wings.

While New York would likely only trade Anunoby for a superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Los Angeles could explore creative trade options, using draft picks or acting as a third-party facilitator to land the elite defender.

Preparing For a Post-LeBron Era

With Luka Doncic continuing to dominate the league and LeBron's future uncertain, the Lakers are focused on strategic acquisitions to maintain championship contention.

Pursuing players like Adebayo, Anunoby, and Dort could reshape the Lakers' roster and extend the team's competitiveness in the 2026-27 season and beyond.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com