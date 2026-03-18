Meta 'Horizon Worlds' VR Is Shutting Down Later This Year in Favor of the Mobile Version

The Meta "Horizon Worlds" platform is shutting down its original VR platform, and the company has shared an update on when it will take place.

Meta's Horizon Worlds' VR Is Shutting Down This Year

Meta has recently shared an update on the Quest Forums channel that the VR version of its famed "Horizon Worlds" is shutting down this year, particularly in the summer.

However, there will be different dates for the VR platform's shutdown, especially as Meta will first focus on taking down specific aspects of it.

First, by March 31, Horizon Worlds and Events, alongside worlds including Horizon Central, Events Arena, Kaiju, and Bobber Bay, will no longer be available in VR.

That being said, users may still enjoy other worlds and experiences on Horizon Worlds until June 15, 2026. This date marks the official shutdown of Horizon Worlds VR version, and it will be taken down from Quest headsets and will be completely unavailable to visit on virtual reality platforms.

Next, the Meta Horizon Hyperspace Capture (Beta) will move out of Horizon Worlds and be a standalone app by March 24. In its standalone version, users may still capture new Hyperscapes, but they are no longer allowed to experience them with friends.

Lastly, the Meta Horizon Plus Perks (MH+) will remove Horizon-specific perks by March 31.

'Horizon Worlds' Is Still Here, But Only on Mobile

Horizon Worlds was originally launched in VR for the Quest platform and was later expanded for players to enjoy the experience on mobile. That said, the mobile experience will soon be the only way for players to explore Horizon Worlds.

Meta's Horizon Worlds is best known to be the company's first take on the metaverse, launching way back in 2021 to give users a space to interact and get together virtually amidst various restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Meta's plans to develop and deliver the first iteration of the metaverse were derailed, with Reality Labs facing significant challenges in their work, eventually leading to the company sidelining it.

Originally published on Tech Times