Sports

FIFA Selects YouTube as Its Preferred Platform for the World Cup 2026—Will It Affect Streaming?

FIFA adds another social networking and streaming platform as a partner.

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YouTube FIFA World Cup 2026 YouTube FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA named YouTube as its next "Preferred Platform" where exclusive content, games, moments, and more will be available for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026.

YouTube is FIFA World Cup 2026's Preferred Platform

YouTube and FIFA announced their latest partnership for the FIFA World Cup 2026 that will kick off in a few months, naming the Google-owned service as its "Preferred Platform."

The popular social networking and video streaming platform calls this partnership "game-changing," with YouTube claiming that it will help provide audiences with more ways to enjoy the upcoming experience.

"This collaboration with YouTube reinforces our ambition to maximise the tournament's impact across the ever-evolving media landscape," said FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström.

World Cup 2026 Preferred Platforms and Streaming

As the latest Preferred Platform for the FIFA World Cup 2026, media partners on YouTube will get the chance to stream exclusive and direct content from the sports league come the tournament.

Select and approved media partners will get access to a wide range of content, including exclusive highlights in different angles, behind-the-scenes footage, video-on-demand match footage, content for Shorts, and more.

Media partners also get the chance to stream the first 10 minutes of every match on their YouTube channel, but some games will be available to stream in full on the platform.

Creators will also get a chance to join in on the World Cup 2026 festivities. YouTube said it will designate select creators to get access to exclusive footage and will collaborate to help extend the event's reach.

TikTok was previously selected as a Preferred Platform by FIFA for the World Cup 2026, making it the first social media platform to be chosen for this experience.

Despite the partnerships with social networking platforms, 9to5Google said that streaming platforms and channels will not be overshadowed in streaming games as part of their broadcasting deal with FIFA.

Originally published on Tech Times

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