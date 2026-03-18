Apple Loses Key Hardware Engineer to Oura as Siri Delays Disrupt Smart Home Device Plans

Apple is under renewed scrutiny following the departure of Brian Lynch, the hardware engineer who led its home devices division. Lynch has joined Oura as the Senior Vice President for Hardware Engineering.

While no official explanation has been provided, his exit comes amid ongoing delays to Apple's long-promised Siri revamp.

Siri Delays Stall Smart Home Plans

Apple has struggled to launch its next-generation Siri, originally promoted as a more advanced, personalized assistant in 2024.

According to Bloomberg, the delays have directly affected the rollout of smart home devices, particularly products with integrated displays that rely on a more capable voice assistant.

Analysts note that without the upgraded Siri, Apple's ambitions for a fully integrated home ecosystem remain constrained.

Transitioning the Smart Home Ecosystem

Recently, Apple discontinued support for its original Home platform architecture. Although older devices continue to function, users are encouraged to upgrade to maintain compatibility.

Based on the iPhone maker's action, it wants to transition toward smarter, more connected home products. However, the absence of an improved Siri leaves the timeline for these innovations uncertain.

Oura Gains from Apple Talent

According to Gizmodo, Lynch's move reflects a trend of Apple veterans joining Oura, strengthening its leadership in design and medical technology. With Lynch's hardware engineering expertise, Oura could accelerate development of next-generation wearables and expand its market presence.

The most iconic is the departure of former Apple design chief Jony Ive, who already joined forces with OpenAI to bring fresh AI device ideas to the public.

Looking Ahead for Apple

Industry insiders suggest that Apple may not debut the revamped Siri and associated smart home devices until September at the earliest.

Speculation about leadership stability has also surfaced, though CEO Tim Cook recently dismissed rumors about his potential exit. Apple's ability to deliver a functional, advanced Siri may ultimately determine the pace and success of its smart home ambitions.

Originally published on Tech Times