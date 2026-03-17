Elon Musk has made a bold public statement amid his escalating legal dispute with Sam Altman, insisting that he will donate any proceeds from the case to charity if he emerges victorious. The Tesla and SpaceX chief is currently seeking damages that could reach as much as $134 billion (£105.5 billion) in his lawsuit against OpenAI, the artificial intelligence company he co-founded.

By pledging to give away any awarded money, he has attempted to frame the lawsuit as a matter of principle rather than personal gain. The case, which centres on the direction and governance of AI development, is rapidly becoming one of the most closely watched legal battles in the technology sector.

Legal Dispute Is On OpenAI's Shift

The conflict between Elon Musk and Sam Altman stems from the early days of OpenAI, which the two helped establish in 2015. At the time, the organisation was presented as a non-profit initiative focused on ensuring that artificial intelligence would benefit humanity as a whole. Musk was among its early financial backers and played a key role in shaping its original vision.

However, OpenAI has since transitioned into a capped-profit structure and formed significant commercial partnerships, most notably with Microsoft. This shift lies at the heart of Musk's lawsuit. He alleges that the company has abandoned its founding principles and prioritised commercial interests over its original mission.

Musk's legal filing accuses OpenAI and Altman of breaching the understanding under which he provided support, arguing that the organisation's transformation has led to substantial financial gains that contradict its initial purpose. The damages he is seeking, which could total up to $134 billion (£105.5 billion), are described as reflecting the scale of those alleged gains.

OpenAI, however, has strongly rejected Musk's claims. Their supporters are arguing that the lawsuit is driven by competitive motives. Especially that Musk now runs xAI, a rival artificial intelligence venture. With a jury trial scheduled for April 2026, the case is expected to delve into internal communications, financial arrangements, and the philosophical divide over how powerful AI technologies should be developed and governed.

Charity Pledge Shows Musk's Stance

Amid the legal wrangling, Musk's statement about donating any potential proceeds has added a new dimension to the dispute. On his platform X, he issued a direct message emphasising that he would not personally benefit from a successful court outcome.

Btw, the proceeds of any legal victory in the OpenAI case will be donated to charity. I will in no way enrich myself. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 16, 2026

Instead, he said that any money awarded would be directed towards charitable causes. The pledge is massive because it seeks to position the lawsuit as a principled challenge rather than a financial pursuit. By committing to give away the proceeds, Musk appears to be reinforcing his argument that the case is about holding OpenAI accountable to its original mission rather than securing personal compensation.

It is important to note, however, that the proposed donation is entirely conditional. Musk will only receive funds if he wins the case, and the final amount, if any, could be far lower than the headline figure of $134 billion (£105.5 billion). That figure represents the upper limit of damages being sought, not a confirmed payout.

Beyond the personalities involved, the dispute shows a bigger divide within the technology industry. As AI systems become increasingly powerful and commercially valuable, companies face growing pressure to balance innovation, profitability, and public interest. The outcome of this case could influence how future AI ventures are structured and governed.

Originally published on IBTimes UK