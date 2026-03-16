World

Dubai International Airport Temporarily Suspends Flights After Drone Attack Causes Fire

The ongoing Iran war disrupts flights yet again.

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Dubai International Airport

Flights have been temporarily suspended at the Dubai International Airport amid the ongoing Iran war.

The suspension of flights comes after a drone attack took place near the airport affected a fuel tank, which caused a fire.

Dubai International Airport Suspends Flights

According to a social media post by the Dubai Media Office, the suspension of flights is "a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff."

"Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights," the announcement added. "Further updates will be announced through official channels as soon as they become available."

Some flights have been diverted to the Al Maktoum International Airport.

Passengers whose flights are affected are advised to contact the airlines handling their flights. It is also not advisable to travel to the Dubai International Airport as of press time.

Drone Attack Causes Fire

According to Reuters, the fire caused by the drone attack has been brought under control. There have been no reported injuries due to both the drone attack and the subsequent fire.

The drone attack likewise caused traffic to be temporarily put on hold on road and tunnel links leading to and from the airport.

Reuters notes that this latest incident is already the third to affect the airport since the beginning of the conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States.

Originally published on Travelers Today

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This article is copyrighted by Travelers Today, the travel news leader

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