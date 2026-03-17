Kansas City Chiefs Acquire Justin Fields as Backup QB for Patrick Mahomes in Blockbuster Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs have secured Justin Fields from the New York Jets, sending a 2027 sixth-round pick to complete the deal.

The 27-year-old becomes the backup to Patrick Mahomes as the Chiefs prepare for the 2026 season. The Jets are covering $7 million of Fields' $10 million guaranteed 2026 salary, with Kansas City paying the remaining $3 million.

Mahomes Recovery and Fields' Role

According to the NFL, Patrick Mahomes is recovering from surgery to repair torn ACL and LCL ligaments in his left knee. While Mahomes aims to be ready for Week 1, Fields is expected to manage offseason practices and much of training camp under head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Fields' mobility makes him an ideal fit to lead the offense while Mahomes rehabs.

Filling the Backup QB Gap

Before acquiring Fields, the Chiefs lacked an experienced backup following Gardner Minshew's move to the Arizona Cardinals.

Other quarterbacks on the depth chart, Chris Oladokun and Jake Haener, had combined for just three career starts, making Fields a critical addition.

Fields' Journey to Kansas City

According to ESPN, Fields struggled during his time with the Jets, finishing 2-7 as a starter and ranking 31st in Total QBR. Injuries and inconsistent play limited his opportunities, and the arrival of Geno Smith made Fields expendable.

Originally a 2021 first-round pick by the Chicago Bears, Fields will join his fourth NFL team in four seasons.

Chiefs' Forward-Looking Strategy

The acquisition gives Kansas City stability at quarterback depth and ensures Mahomes can rehab without pressure. With Fields handling the offense in training camp, the Chiefs are safeguarding their Super Bowl aspirations while preparing for the 2026 NFL season.

This is a huge role that Fields will need to fill, but under the guidance of Andy Reid, he will be properly taken care of.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com