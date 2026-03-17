Oscars 2026 Fashion: 8 Celebrity Afterparty Style Looks That Stole the Show After the Ceremony

The Academy Awards may be the biggest night in Hollywood, but the celebrations continue long after the final trophy is handed out. Each year, exclusive events like the Vanity Fair Oscar Party attract actors, musicians, and creatives who want to celebrate the evening in style. These gatherings often showcase a different side of red carpet fashion.

In 2026, the after-party scene offered a fresh look at Oscars 2026 fashion. Many stars swapped formal ceremony attire for more relaxed yet high fashion outfits that highlighted personality and creative styling. The result was a night filled with bold tailoring, sleek silhouettes, and statement couture.

Below are some of the standout moments that defined celebrity afterparty style at the 2026 Oscar celebrations.

Why Oscar After-Parties Matter in Fashion

The Academy Awards red carpet is famously formal. However, once the ceremony ends, fashion tends to loosen up. After-parties allow celebrities to experiment with new looks and embrace different designers.

These events often highlight trends that influence upcoming seasons in fashion. Stylists and designers view them as an opportunity to present pieces that feel less traditional but still glamorous.

A few reasons why after-party style gets so much attention include:

Celebrities frequently change into completely new outfits

Designers showcase experimental pieces or custom designs

Couples and groups often coordinate their looks

Fashion photographers capture a more relaxed atmosphere

Because of this creative freedom, the after-party scene has become one of the most talked about parts of Oscars 2026 fashion coverage.

1. Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams Bring Coordinated Elegance

One of the most charming fashion moments of the evening came from Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams. The pair arrived in a coordinated designer pairing that balanced classic and modern elements.

Mescal wore a refined look from Celine, while Abrams chose a Chanel design that added a touch of timeless glamour. Together they demonstrated how coordinated styling can elevate a couple's red carpet appearance without feeling overly matched.

Their look stood out because it blended traditional tailoring with understated elegance, a recurring theme seen throughout the night.

2. Sofia Vergara Channels Classic Hollywood Glamour

Sofia Vergara delivered one of the most striking fashion moments of the evening in a gown by Zuhair Murad. Known for intricate craftsmanship and dramatic silhouettes, the designer's style suited the celebratory atmosphere perfectly.

The gown highlighted several elements often seen in after-party fashion:

Structured silhouette that emphasizes elegance

Detailed embellishments that catch the camera lights

Classic styling that recalls Old Hollywood glamour

Vergara's look reflected how celebrity afterparty style often embraces drama while still feeling sophisticated.

3. Jeremy Allen White Elevates Minimalist Menswear

While gowns often dominate fashion headlines, menswear also plays an important role during awards season celebrations.

Jeremy Allen White chose a refined look paired with jewelry from Boucheron. Instead of focusing on bold color or elaborate patterns, his outfit leaned into minimalist design.

Key elements of the look included:

Clean tailoring that highlights modern suiting

Statement jewelry that adds personality

Neutral tones that keep the focus on structure

This approach demonstrated how modern menswear can feel stylish without relying on flashy details.

4. Demi Moore Embraces Sculptural Fashion

Demi Moore appeared in a design from Balenciaga that reflected the label's reputation for architectural silhouettes.

Balenciaga's pieces often blur the line between couture and art. Moore's look captured that spirit by presenting a gown that emphasized shape and structure.

The design stood out because it focused on:

Dramatic lines that create visual impact

Structured tailoring that highlights movement

A modern interpretation of evening wear

This style direction continues to shape conversations around Oscars 2026 fashion, especially as designers experiment with new forms.

5. Timothée Chalamet Keeps It Bold With Chrome Hearts

Few celebrities are known for fearless fashion choices quite like Timothée Chalamet. For the after-party celebrations, he appeared in a Chrome Hearts look that balanced edgy design with red carpet elegance.

Chalamet's outfit captured attention because it reflected the changing direction of menswear. Traditional tuxedos still appear on the Oscars carpet, but younger actors often choose fashion that feels more expressive.

His look emphasized:

Contemporary tailoring

Distinctive accessories

A modern rock inspired aesthetic

The result fit perfectly within the evolving world of celebrity afterparty style.

6. Hudson Williams Debuts a Custom Balenciaga Look

The 2026 Oscar after-parties also welcomed rising names in entertainment. Hudson Williams made an impression with a custom Balenciaga design that showcased the label's signature avant garde approach.

Custom pieces often attract attention because they reflect collaboration between stylists and designers. This look demonstrated how emerging actors use fashion to introduce themselves on major red carpets.

Several aspects made the outfit memorable:

Bold silhouette that reflects Balenciaga's design language

Tailoring that blends classic and futuristic elements

Styling that feels both polished and experimental

For newcomers, a standout fashion moment can become a defining career introduction.

7. Kate Hudson Celebrates the Night in Gucci

Kate Hudson arrived in a Gucci design created by Demna and Garatti, blending the house's heritage with modern styling.

Gucci frequently appears at major awards events, and Hudson's look captured the label's ability to mix classic glamour with contemporary detail.

The outfit reflected several themes seen across Oscars 2026 fashion:

Rich fabrics suited for evening celebrations

Elegant tailoring that complements red carpet photography

Styling that balances sophistication and personality

Hudson's appearance reminded audiences why Gucci remains a major presence during awards season.

8. Teyana Taylor Makes a Statement in Custom Chanel

Teyana Taylor brought dramatic flair to the after-party scene with a custom Chanel design. Known for bold fashion choices, Taylor embraced a look that combined luxury craftsmanship with striking detail.

The Chanel piece captured attention for its distinctive embellishments and strong visual presence.

Several details made the look unforgettable:

Decorative elements that reflect Chanel's iconic aesthetic

Dramatic silhouette suited for high profile events

Styling that highlights Taylor's confident fashion persona

Moments like this help define what makes celebrity afterparty style so exciting to watch.

How Celebrity Afterparty Style Differs From the Oscars Red Carpet

While the Oscars ceremony remains formal, after-party fashion offers more freedom. This difference is part of what makes post ceremony style so interesting to follow.

Key distinctions include:

More experimental designs

Designers often use after-parties to present unique silhouettes or unexpected fabrics.

Relaxed dress codes

Celebrities may opt for sleek suits, shorter dresses, or statement accessories that feel less traditional.

Multiple outfit changes

Some stars switch outfits between events, turning the evening into a series of fashion moments.

These factors ensure that Oscars 2026 fashion coverage continues long after the awards show ends.

Why the 2026 Oscar After-Parties Delivered Memorable Fashion

The 2026 celebrations demonstrated how after-party style continues to evolve. From classic glamour to bold modern silhouettes, the evening showcased a wide range of creative expression.

Designers used the events to highlight craftsmanship and individuality, while celebrities embraced fashion that reflected their personal style. As a result, the night offered a compelling snapshot of celebrity afterparty style in today's entertainment industry.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What do celebrities usually wear to Oscar after-parties?

Celebrities often change into new outfits after the ceremony. These looks can include designer gowns, tailored suits, or experimental fashion pieces that feel more relaxed than traditional red carpet attire.

2. Why do stars change outfits after the Oscars?

Many celebrities attend multiple parties throughout the night. Changing outfits allows them to showcase different designers and create fresh fashion moments for photographers.

3. Which designers appeared at the 2026 Oscar after-parties?

Designers highlighted during the celebrations included Chanel, Balenciaga, Gucci, Zuhair Murad, Chrome Hearts, and Celine, among others.

4. Why are Oscar after-parties important for fashion?

After-parties offer designers and stylists a chance to showcase bold looks that may not appear on the official red carpet. This makes them an important part of awards season fashion coverage.

Originally published on Fashion Times