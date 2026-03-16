Iran War Keeps Oil Prices Over $100 as Strait of Hormuz Remains Paralyzed

LONDON — Oil prices held firmly above $100 a barrel on March 16, 2026, as the ongoing U.S.-Israel war with Iran entered its third week, with Iran's effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continuing to choke global supply lines despite President Donald Trump's repeated demands for international help to reopen the vital waterway.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, traded around $103 to $105 per barrel in early Asian and European sessions, according to market data from Reuters and Bloomberg, while West Texas Intermediate hovered near $100 to $101. The surge represents a more than 40% increase since late February, when joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iranian targets escalated into full conflict. Prices briefly topped $105 earlier in the week before modest pullbacks amid mixed signals on duration.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world's seaborne oil passes daily, has seen shipping largely stall since Iran's retaliation began. Iranian forces have targeted tankers with drones and missiles, while naval assets have enforced a de facto closure, particularly for U.S.-flagged or allied vessels. Iran's Expediency Council members and statements from its new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, have vowed the strait will remain closed to American ships until demands are met, including full withdrawal from the Persian Gulf.

"**The Strait of Hormuz will not be reopened to U.S. ships**," a senior Iranian official declared in recent comments reported by Al Jazeera and other outlets, accusing Washington of decades of regional aggression. Shipping companies have rerouted vessels through alternative paths, including overland via Syria and Jordan in some cases, but these options add significant time and cost, exacerbating supply fears.

President Trump has urged allies to deploy warships and assist in securing the passage. In public remarks and social media posts, he called for a multinational effort, warning that failure to act could prolong economic pain. "Other countries need to step up," Trump said in one statement, as reported by CBS News and Euronews. The administration has held talks with partners, but no major coalition has formed to challenge the blockade directly, with European and Asian nations wary of escalation.

U.S. strikes have targeted key Iranian infrastructure, including claims that Kharg Island—handling most of Iran's oil exports—was "totally demolished," per Trump's assertions covered by The Guardian and Reuters. Satellite imagery analyzed by outlets showed damage to facilities, though Iranian output reductions have compounded global shortages. The International Energy Agency and OPEC+ have yet to announce major compensatory production increases, leaving markets reliant on strategic reserves that provide only temporary relief.

Economic fallout has been swift. U.S. gasoline prices surged to levels not seen since late 2023, according to CNN Business, with averages climbing toward records in some regions. Global inflation concerns have intensified, pressuring stock markets and prompting central banks to reassess rate paths. Analysts warn that prolonged disruption could tip economies into recession, with sectors from manufacturing to aviation facing higher input costs.

Trump has downplayed long-term impacts, insisting the conflict is a "short-term excursion" and that higher prices benefit U.S. producers. In interviews, he suggested oil would fall sharply once resolved, though no clear timeline has emerged. Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth and others have dismissed fears of indefinite closure, but experts like those interviewed by DW and CNBC note Iran's preparations over decades make reopening risky and costly.

The crisis traces to escalating tensions following strikes on Iranian targets in late February 2026, amid broader regional conflicts. Iran's response included blocking the strait, halting tanker traffic and prompting a Wikipedia entry on the "2026 Strait of Hormuz crisis." Wikipedia and other sources describe it as part of the larger Iran war, with participants including the U.S., Israel and shipping firms.

Market observers monitor for signs of de-escalation, such as backchannel talks or partial reopenings, but Iranian statements remain defiant. Some reports suggest the blockade could persist for months, as analyzed in YouTube commentary from military experts.

As the standoff continues, oil's trajectory hinges on military developments and diplomatic breakthroughs. With no immediate resolution in sight, consumers worldwide brace for sustained high energy costs, while energy traders bet on volatility amid one of the most significant supply shocks in recent history.

The situation underscores the strait's strategic importance and the global economy's vulnerability to Middle East instability. Should the strait remain paralyzed, experts predict further price spikes; a breakthrough could trigger sharp declines, though uncertainty prevails.

Originally published on ibtimes.com.au