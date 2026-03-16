Costco Customers Furious Over $2.99 Churro Sundae Replacement for Classic Pastry

Costco has finally answered fans' calls to bring back churros, but shoppers aren't happy with the new offering.

Instead of the classic full-size pastry that defined its food court for decades, the Washington-based retailer introduced a $2.99 Caramel Churro Sundae, featuring soft-serve ice cream topped with tiny churro bites.

The dessert comes in vanilla, chocolate, or swirl ice cream drizzled with salted caramel and sprinkled with mini churro pieces.

Costco's original churros, fried dough rolled in cinnamon sugar, first appeared in the 1990s for just 99 cents.

The pastries were a staple for decades, though they were later reformulated and repriced before being discontinued in early 2024.

Laura Jayne Lamb, who runs the Instagram account @costcohotfinds, shared a video of the new dessert this week, writing, "The Costco food court did it again!" But online reaction has been mixed.

According to the NY Post, one comment with nearly 5,000 likes read, "We don't want bits of churros. We want the whole churros back!" On Reddit, shoppers echoed the frustration: "Bring back the churros!" another user wrote.

Several posts called the mini-bite version a disappointment. "This is such a slap in the face to give us 'churro bites' and no churros," one person commented.

Another parent joked about the emotional toll, saying, "One of my kids is 6 and every few months he just yells, 'Why did they get rid of the churros!?' It was like his first great betrayal of life."

Costco customers fume as fan favorite’s replacement costs nearly double Instead of bringing back the full-size pastry that once defined its food court, the big-box retailer unveiled a $2.99 sundae topped with tiny churro bites. https://t.co/MIASRsJoHk pic.twitter.com/t86ewyLs1D — NahBabyNah (@NahBabyNahNah) March 16, 2026

Costco's $2.99 Churro Sundae Sparks Price Debate

Price is another sticking point. The new sundae costs $2.99, nearly double the $1.50 churro that replaced the original 99-cent version.

Some shoppers also compared it to Costco's previous substitution of a $2.49 double chocolate chunk cookie, which similarly sparked debate, NewsBreak reported.

Others pointed out the dessert's calories, with one commenter noting, "850 calories. I'm sure it's tasty, but it's also self harm." Another added, "If they didn't show calories on the menu, I would get these all the time."

Despite the backlash, some fans are eager to try the new treat. "That looks fire!" one Instagram user wrote, while another said, "OK, I need to try this IMMEDIATELY."

Costco rotates its food court sundaes seasonally, and it's unclear how long the Caramel Churro Sundae will remain available.

The new dessert follows the Double Chocolate Mint Sundae, which appeared briefly earlier this spring. Availability may vary by location, as each store has slightly different menu offerings.

The launch also adds fuel to the ongoing dessert rivalry with Sam's Club. In February, Sam's Club Café introduced a Caramel Palmier Sundae for $1.58, featuring vanilla frozen yogurt, caramel sauce, and crunchy Member's Mark Cinnamon Palmiers.

Originally published on vcpost.com