Live Nation Employee Admissions Could Undermine Company's Antitrust Defense

Newly released internal messages from a Live Nation employee are drawing attention as a federal antitrust trial continues, potentially weakening the company's defense against claims it monopolizes ticket sales.

Court filings reveal that Ben Baker, a regional ticketing director at Live Nation, admitted in January 2022 Slack messages that he would often "look [the] other way" when ticket brokers bought large blocks of seats, including wheelchair-accessible tickets for a Kid Rock concert.

Baker shared the exchange with colleague Jeff Weinhold, highlighting practices that contradict Live Nation's public stance that "artists should have the final say in how tickets reach their fans across all platforms."

"That's weird. F–king some scum broker out of NY gobbled my ADA for Kid Rock," Baker wrote, referring to Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant seats, NY Post reported.

"Normally I'd look other way but the dumba-s listed them on TM+," he added, referencing Ticketmaster's in-house resale platform. Weinhold responded, "Yeah if they listed right away... cancel them."

These Slack messages come amid a federal lawsuit alleging Live Nation and Ticketmaster charge inflated ticket prices and limit competition.

The Justice Department recently reached a partial settlement with Live Nation, requiring fee caps, limited exclusivity deals, and a $280 million fund to settle state claims. However, more than two dozen states are continuing their own case.

In newly unsealed documents, Live Nation ticketing directors bragged about charging customers sky-high ancillary fees, calling them 'stupid' along the way. https://t.co/TEMx1ADwyy — Fast Company (@FastCompany) March 12, 2026

Live Nation Boasts About VIP Fees in Slack

Other Slack exchanges from 2021 to 2023 reveal Baker and Weinhold boasting about charging high fees for VIP parking and lawn access, with Baker writing, "Robbing them blind, baby," and referring to concertgoers as "so stupid."

The messages show proceeds reaching hundreds of thousands of dollars at individual venues.

A Live Nation spokesperson responded: "This Slack message from one junior staffer to a friend absolutely doesn't reflect our values or how we operate. Leadership learned of this when the public did and will be looking into the matter promptly."

According to AP News, lawyers for the company argue the messages are "off-the-cuff banter" unrelated to policy.

Plaintiff states and federal attorneys disagree, stating that ancillary fees like VIP access and parking are "directly relevant" to claims of monopolistic practices.

They argue these messages show how Live Nation monetizes its market control, which could influence jury evaluation of the company's business practices.

The trial, which began last week in Manhattan federal court, has been temporarily paused as parties negotiate and await the judge's ruling on whether the Slack messages can be admitted as evidence.

US District Judge Arun Subramanian has encouraged continued talks but warned the case may resume as early as next week.

Originally published on vcpost.com