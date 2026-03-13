Shohei Ohtani and His Agent Settle Hawaii Lawsuit Over Alleged Sabotage of $240 Million Real Estate Project

Shohei Ohtani and his agent, Nez Balelo, have quietly settled a Hawaii lawsuit that accused them of sabotaging a $240 million luxury real estate project on the Big Island's Hapuna Coast, with the case now dismissed with prejudice following a private agreement between the parties.

Attorneys for both sides recently filed papers to dismiss all claims and causes of action, confirming that the dispute has been resolved out of court. According to documents and statements reported this week, the parties agreed to end the case "with prejudice," meaning the lawsuit cannot be refiled.

Specific settlement terms were not made public, and it remains unclear whether any money changed hands or how ownership and roles in the development will be structured going forward, according to Realtor.

The resolution comes shortly before the Los Angeles Dodgers open their MLB season later this month, reducing a high‑profile off‑field distraction for Ohtani.

In a joint statement released through lawyers, the plaintiffs said they were withdrawing their complaint after "further discussions" and described the dispute as a misunderstanding tied to a complex real estate venture.

They said the misunderstanding was "of a business nature that is not uncommon in complex real estate ventures," adding that "all parties have reconciled" and are eager to move ahead "in a positive and mutually beneficial manner."

The statement also expressed pride in their contributions to what they called a "world class project" and voiced optimism about its completion.​

The lawsuit was originally filed in Hawaii state court in August 2025 by investor and developer Kevin J. Hayes Sr. and real estate broker Tomoko Matsumoto, the Associated Press reported.

They claimed Ohtani and Balelo used the star player's celebrity status to push them out of a high‑end housing development on the Hapuna Coast after they had worked on the project for more than a decade.

The project, described in court filings and press materials as a roughly $240 million luxury community with homes averaging more than $17 million each, was aimed at wealthy buyers, including those from Japan.

According to the complaint, Hayes and Matsumoto brought Ohtani into the deal around 2023 to endorse the development and help attract high‑net‑worth clients.

They alleged that Balelo then demanded increasing concessions and ultimately pressured partner Kingsbarn Realty Capital to remove them from the venture, amounting to tortious interference and unjust enrichment.

A press release at the time promoted Ohtani as the "first resident" of the Kohala Coast project and said he had already chosen a lot where he planned to build a luxury home for offseason stays.

With the settlement now in place, all sides are signaling a desire to move forward, but questions remain about who will control the project and how the long‑running development will proceed on Hawaii's Hapuna Coast, as per TMZ.

Originally published on Realty Today