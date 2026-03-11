Oil Market Volatility Eases After Initial Supply Shock From Iran Conflict

Global oil markets showed signs of stabilizing after a sharp price spike triggered by the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

Prices briefly surged above $100 per barrel on Monday before falling back as concerns about major supply disruptions began to ease.

Before the fighting began, crude oil had been trading between $60 and $70 per barrel. Once the conflict escalated, prices quickly jumped, with crude futures rising to about $115 per barrel on Monday.

That level marked the highest price since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, when energy markets experienced similar turmoil.

However, the spike did not last long. By Tuesday afternoon, crude prices had dropped again.

Global benchmark Brent crude fell roughly 8%, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude oil declined nearly 9%, Fox Business reported.

The pullback suggested that traders were beginning to see the situation as less threatening to global oil supplies than initially feared.

Early reports had warned that oil prices could soar as high as $150 per barrel because of the potential supply shock.

But as the day progressed, markets reacted to signs that emergency plans and alternative supply routes could limit disruptions.

Market analyst Phil Flynn of Price Futures Group said the first reaction was driven by panic in the market.

"But I think as the day went on into the overnight, the market realized that maybe things aren't that bad," Flynn said, explaining that fears of widespread supply damage began to fade as more information emerged.

Global Leaders Discuss Emergency Oil Measures

Global leaders also discussed ways to prevent a long-term oil shortage.

Officials from the Group of Seven and the International Energy Agency held talks about possibly releasing oil from emergency reserves if prices surged further.

For now, they said such a move was not needed, but they remain ready to act if the market becomes unstable.

Flynn noted that coordinated reserve releases could quickly cool prices if the situation worsens.

"We have the possibility of a coordinated release from the G7 and the IEA of oil reserves that could cool prices," he said.

Another factor helping calm markets is the availability of alternate supply routes. According to LGM Corp, Saudi Arabia has expanded its east-to-west pipeline, which allows oil shipments to bypass the sensitive Strait of Hormuz.

The pipeline's capacity has increased to about seven million barrels per day and could soon operate at full capacity.

Meanwhile, the US Energy Information Administration said higher oil prices could encourage producers to increase output in the coming years.

However, it noted that production changes take time because companies must first approve investments, deploy drilling rigs, and complete new wells.

