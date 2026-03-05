Kristi Noem's New Job as Envoy of 'Shield of the Americas' Explained

On Thursday, President Donald Trump made a surprise announcement that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem will transition into a newly created diplomatic and security role called Special Envoy for the "Shield of the Americas," as Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin would take over Noem's previous position.

The "Shield of the Americas" is a proposed regional security framework aimed at strengthening cooperation between the United States and countries across the Western Hemisphere. While full details are still expected to be unveiled at an event in Doral, Florida, officials have described it as a strategy focused on combating organized crime, migration flows, and drug trafficking throughout the Americas.

The position itself is new. According to available information, the Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas will operate as part of a broader U.S. government initiative tied to Western Hemisphere security priorities.

In practical terms, the initiative appears to be designed as a diplomatic and operational coordination effort. As Special Envoy, Noem would represent the United States in negotiations and partnerships with governments in Latin America and the Caribbean. The role is expected to involve coordinating cross-border security policies and supporting efforts to curb transnational criminal organizations.

Noem's move to the envoy role follows a turbulent tenure leading the Department of Homeland Security. Her time in the position was marked by aggressive immigration enforcement policies and a series of controversies that drew criticism from lawmakers across the political spectrum.

Noem, the former governor of South Dakota, had served as secretary of homeland security since January 2025, after being nominated by Trump shortly after his return to the White House. The latest controversy with her tenure involved a $220 million advertising campaign aimed at encouraging undocumented immigrants to self-deport.

In recent congressional hearings, lawmakers questioned the department's spending and enforcement decisions, including a high-profile advertising campaign and the agency's response to controversial incidents involving federal immigration agents. Trump revealed the decision in a post on Truth Social, stating that Mullin would become the next Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security beginning March 31, pending Senate confirmation.

Trump's choice to replace Noem, Senator Markwayne Mullin, is a longtime Republican ally who has served in the U.S. Senate since 2023 after previously spending a decade in the House of Representatives. Mullin, a member of the Cherokee Nation and a businessman before entering politics, has built a reputation as a staunch supporter of Trump and a vocal advocate for conservative border security policies.

