Bengals Weigh Caleb Downs Despite Torn Meniscus, Degenerative ACL Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

Potential Cincinnati Bengals draft target Caleb Downs is reportedly managing a torn meniscus and a degenerative ACL as he approaches the 2026 NFL Draft.

However, this won't stop the organization from pursuing one of the top prospects of this year's class.

Medical Concerns and Draft Implications

The NFL Combine flagged the Ohio State safety for these concerns, according to Cory Kinnan of Daft On Draft. While the meniscus tear is considered minor, the reported degenerative ACL is already a questionable sign if he can stay durable for a long time at a professional level.

Despite the medical red flags, Caleb Downs remains one of the most highly regarded prospects in the class. He is currently ranked as the eighth-best player overall on Mock Draft Database and is widely viewed as the top safety available in 2026.

Historically, several players with flagged knee concerns have gone on to enjoy productive NFL careers, which may help ease concerns for teams evaluating him.

Medical evaluations will ultimately play a critical role in determining Downs' draft stock. If team doctors clear him with manageable long-term risk, his talent level could outweigh the injury concerns, particularly for franchises seeking an immediate defensive contributor.

Bengals Leadership on Draft Philosophy

According to Sports Illustrated, Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin has emphasized that elite talent outweighs positional value in draft decisions.

"If you can find a difference-maker, it doesn't matter what the position is behind his name. There's definitely been difference-making safeties. There have been difference-making guards. The positions that are typically undervalued in free agency or whatever, there have been difference makers. And if you can find a difference maker that can elevate your football team, I think you do that."

Downs' Potential Fit with the Cincinnati Bengals

Holding the 10th overall pick, the Bengals are positioned well to select Downs if they believe he can become a cornerstone of their defense. His combination of speed, coverage ability, and high football IQ allows him to impact multiple areas of the field. Downs excels in both deep coverage and run support, making him a versatile safety capable of transforming a secondary.

Even with medical questions, his upside as a defensive playmaker could make him too valuable to pass up if he remains available when Cincinnati is on the clock.

