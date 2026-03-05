Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns Positive About Knicks' Direction: 'I Think We're In a Good Spot'

KAT is optimistic that New York will be in a good spot despite the close loss against the defending champs.

The New York Knicks entered the 2026 NBA season as a top Eastern Conference contender, standing alongside the Cleveland Cavaliers as teams with title aspirations.

Even though they're trailing behind the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons, Karl-Anthony Towns is optimistic about the organization's direction for the remaining 20 games.

Mike Brown's Leadership Sets the Tone

Under head coach Mike Brown, New York has the structure and strategy to compete consistently against the league's best.

According to Sporting News, losses are inevitable in an 82-game campaign, but the team's ceiling remains high, fueled by stars like Karl-Anthony Towns, whose presence gives the Knicks a strong foundation for championship contention.

Karl-Anthony Towns Stays Positive

Following a narrow three-point loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder at Madison Square Garden, Towns emphasized optimism.

Facing a Thunder team led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, the Knicks stayed competitive, demonstrating they can match up with top-tier opponents.

"I think we're in a good spot, especially with only 20 games left. For us to compete the way we did and be in the game we were, speaks to what we can do."

"We're still a work in progress, anyone can tell you that, but we're getting close to a time when we're the best versions of ourselves."

The 30-year-old center scored 17 points in 7-of-8 shooting, the most in the Knicks squad. He also contributed a monstrous 17 rebounds in 33 minutes of action.

Knicks Poised to Exceed Expectations

After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals last season, expectations for 2026 remain high. While inconsistency has been noted by critics, the Knicks' talent, competitive mindset, and continued development under Brown suggest they could surpass last year's achievements and challenge for the top spot in the East.

With the playoffs approaching, Towns could only hope that the team is more than ready to face the other giants in the East. At the third spot, things will get pretty interesting in their own way as they brawl their way to the season's conclusion.

