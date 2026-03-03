Trump Reacts To U.S. Citizens Stranded In Middle East During War With Iran: 'It Happened All Very Quickly'

President Donald Trump said that the U.S. didn't manage to provide more help to citizens that are now stranded in the Middle East because attacks across the region escalated quickly after the initial strikes on Iran on Saturday.

Speaking to press in the Oval Office, Trump was asked why there was no evacuation plan before the attacks, considering that "thousands of Americans" are now stranded.

Because it happened all very quickly. I thought we were going to have a situation where we were going to be attacked. They were getting ready to attack Israel and others. you're seeing that right now," Trump replied.

Q: Commercial air travel is severely restricted in the Middle East. Thousands of Americans are stranded. Why wasn't there an evacuation plan?



TRUMP: Because it happened all very quickly pic.twitter.com/0Ylpel2wF4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 3, 2026

Trump has been criticized for not providing ways for citizens to depart countries under attack from Iran. One of those who has done it is California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who cited a social media publication from the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem saying that it is "not in a position at this time to evacuate or directly assist Americans" who want to leave the country.

The post noted that the Israeli Ministry of Tourism is operating shuttles to the Taba Border Crossing, from where people can cross into Egypt, but clarified it cannot "make any recommendation (for or against)" the shuttle.

"If you choose to avail yourself of this option to depart, the U.S. government cannot guarantee your safety. The information is provided as a courtesy to those wishing to leave Israel. Passengers who wish to cross to Jordan may take the shuttle to Eilat and continue independently (by taxi) to the Yitzhak Rabin Border Crossing," the document ends.

Newsom reacted by claiming the administration doesn't have a cohesive plan for the war and recalling that service members have died since attacks began on Saturday. "Americans abroad abandoned. Donald Trump is a global failure," Newsom added.

Other voices have echoed criticism over the lack of evacuations prior to the attacks and ever since. Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego slammed the State Department's notice urging U.S. citizens to leave over a dozen countries in the Middle East.

Gallego made reference to a social media publication from journalist Gregg Carlstrom, the Middle Eastern correspondent for The Economist, who noted that the agency "waited until day three of the war to tell Americans to immediately leave via 'commercial transportation' from several countries where the airports are closed."

"Also... Egypt? How wild do they think this is gonna get? A mix of panicky messaging and incompetence" Carlstrom added. Gallego reacted with a post of his own, calling it "inexcusable and incompetent." "This administration clearly has no plan and it's putting US lives at risk."

Originally published on Latin Times