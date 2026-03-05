Mike Johnson On Tony Gonzales Admitting To Affair With Aide Who Later Committed Suicide: 'Told Him To Be Forthright'

House Speaker Mike Johnson weighed in on Rep. Tony Gonzales' admission of having an affair with a former aide who later committed suicide.

Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman quoted Johnson saying he spoke with Gonzales and while he wouldn't "get into private conversations," he "told him to be forthright." "Apparently now he's doing that," he added.

Asked whether Gonzales could remain in Congress, he recalled that "marital infidelity is not against the law," but when reminded that it is the case if it involves a staffer, he said: "That's being addressed. There is an investigation at Ethics."

"I've always been consistent, whether you're talking about Republicans or Democrats, we let the processes play out," he added.

News: SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON on TONY GONZALES



Johnson would not say whether Gonzales initially told him he was not involved in an affair with his staffer.



"I'm not going to get into private conversations. But I've told him to be forthright. Apparently now he's doing that."… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 5, 2026

The House Ethics Committee announced on Wednesday that it has launched an investigation to determine if the lawmaker "engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual employed in his congressional office" and "discriminated unfairly by dispensing special favors or privileges."

The announcement was made after Gonzales moved to a runoff against challenger Brandon Herrera, who has called on him to resign over the matter.

Authorities said Santos-Aviles poured gasoline on herself outside her home on September 13, 2025, and died the next day at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. The Bexar County Medical Examiner ruled her death a suicide, and police said surveillance video showed she was alone and that there was no evidence of foul play.

Gonzales initially addressed allegations by saying he would not resign and people didn't "know all the facts" about what happened.

Gonzales ended up acknowledging having the affair with Regina Ann Santos-Aviles. Speaking on "The Joe Pags Show," he said he "made a mistake."

"I had a lapse in judgment, and there was a lack of faith, and I take full responsibility for those actions," Gonzales said. "Since then, I've reconciled with my wife, Angel. I've asked God to forgive me, which he has, and my faith is as strong as ever."

However, at least four House Republicans have slammed Gonzales. Rep. Lauren Boebert called him a "disgusting pig" and said Mike Johnson should do something about it.

Originally published on Latin Times