A United States senator is facing scrutiny after physically intervening to assist police in the removal of a protester during a committee hearing on Wednesday. Tim Sheehy, a Republican representing Montana and a former Navy SEAL, left his seat to help US Capitol Police officers restrain Brian McGinnis, a Marine Corps veteran. The incident occurred during a Senate Armed Services subcommittee meeting on military readiness and the ongoing conflict involving Iran and Israel.

The confrontation, captured on video by journalists and activists, shows Senator Sheehy grabbing McGinnis by the legs and shoulder as officers attempted to carry him from the room. During the struggle, an audible snap could be heard on the footage, and the protester later claimed his arm had been broken. Capitol Police confirmed that McGinnis was treated for an injury but did not specify the nature of his condition.

Capitol Police also reported that three officers required medical treatment following the disruption. McGinnis, who is currently a Green Party candidate for the US Senate in North Carolina, now faces three counts of assaulting a police officer. The incident has drawn criticism after Sheehy later described his actions as an attempt to 'de-escalate the situation.'

Details of the Confrontation and Arrest

The disruption began approximately 30 minutes into the hearing when McGinnis, wearing a military uniform, stood up and began shouting slogans against US military involvement overseas. According to witnesses, he exclaimed that 'America does not want to send its sons and daughters to war for Israel' before officers moved to intercept him. As the protester resisted being escorted toward the exit, he reportedly wedged his arm into a doorframe.

Footage shows the senator intervening by pulling the protester's arm away from the door as other attendees shouted that the man's hand was stuck. Once McGinnis was removed from the hearing room, Sheehy returned to his seat and the proceedings resumed. Capitol Police later confirmed that the veteran was charged with three counts of assaulting a police officer.

Official Statements and 'De-escalation' Claims

In a statement posted to social media, Sheehy defended his decision to join the physical struggle. He described the protester as 'unhinged' and said his intervention was intended to 'help out and de-escalate the situation.' The senator also argued that the individual had come to the Capitol 'looking for a confrontation' and expressed hope that he would receive help without causing further violence.

However, the senator's description of the incident as a 'de-escalation' has been challenged by critics who pointed to the physical force used and the injury reported by the protester. While the senator's chief of staff said Capitol Police later presented Sheehy with a commemorative patch as a gesture of appreciation, some legal commentators have questioned whether elected officials should intervene physically when security officers are already responding to a disruption.

Capitol Police were attempting to remove an unhinged protestor from the Armed Services hearing. He was fighting back. I decided to help out and deescalate the situation.



Regulations on Protests in Congressional Buildings

US Capitol Police reiterated that demonstrations are prohibited inside congressional buildings to ensure the safety of officials, staff and members of the public. A spokesperson said there are designated outdoor areas on Capitol grounds where protest activity is permitted and alleged that McGinnis placed those present in a 'dangerous position' by resisting officers' attempts to restore order.

Representatives for the Green Party have denied that McGinnis assaulted any officers, claiming instead that he was the victim of an assault that resulted in a broken arm. They said the veteran had been attempting to make a political statement about US military policy and was speaking 'loud and clear' during the hearing. The case is expected to move to a court hearing in the coming weeks as investigators review video evidence recorded inside the room.

Originally published on IBTimes UK