Apple MacBook Neo: Here's 5 Reasons to Upgrade or Switch From PC

Apple recently unveiled the latest Mac in their lineup, and it is in the form of a new laptop computer called the MacBook Neo.

According to Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, John Terminus, the MacBook Neo "delivers the magic of the Mac at a breakthrough price."

It offers a blend of premium Mac features and notable performance for an affordable price. Here is why this is one of the top computers to consider for your next upgrade or switch from a Windows PC.

Budget-Friendly

One of the defining qualities of the MacBook Neo is its budget-friendliness. The new Mac was designated by Apple to be its midrange laptop, offering an affordable choice in the lineup.

The MacBook Neo starts at $599 in the United States and is cheaper for those who will get it via the Education program at only $499. However, this base variant comes with only 256GB of storage and without the Touch ID.

In comparison, the previous cheapest Mac in the lineup is the MacBook Air, and over the years, it started at an average price of $999.

Apple Silicon: A18 Pro

Apple may have stayed away from its flagship M-series for the Neo, but they still gave it the Silicon chip in the form of the A18 Pro.

The chipset is the same one that powers the iPhone 16 Pro series, and Apple claimed that it is still 50% faster than the latest Intel Core Ultra 5. The company also noted that it is up to three times faster for on-device AI workloads and two times faster for photo editing and similar tasks.

The MacBook Neo comes with an integrated 5-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine to support on-device AI.

MacBook's Features

The Neo is a full-fledged MacBook, but it is more comparable to the M1 version of the MacBook Air as it does not have the MagSafe charging port.

It only comes with two USB-C ports for charging, data connection, and connecting an external display, as well as a headphone jack. It also brings Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 6 to deliver the latest wireless connection features to the computer.

Lightweight Laptop

The 13-inch laptop only weighs in at 2.7 pounds or approximately 1.3 kilograms, making it a lightweight laptop for daily use. The M5 MacBook Air also weighs the same as the Neo.

Fun Colors on MacBook

The MacBook Neo features four colors to choose from, and these include the classic Silver, Blush (Pink), Citrus (Yellow, but almost Yellow Green), and Indigo (Navy Blue).

