Tinder to Pay $60.5 Million After Lawsuit Over Higher Fees for Older Subscribers

The dating app Tinder has agreed to pay $60.5 million to settle a class action lawsuit in California that accused the company of charging older subscribers higher prices for premium services.

The settlement could benefit more than 260,000 users who bought paid subscriptions on the platform.

The case focused on claims that Tinder's pricing system treated customers differently based on their age.

According to the lawsuit, older users were often asked to pay more for the same premium services offered through the app.

The lawsuit was first filed in 2015 by Tinder user Allan Candelore. It argued that the company's pricing model violated California's consumer protection laws by setting different subscription rates depending on the user's age.

"Tinder has brazenly announced and employed a multi-tiered pricing plan that treats consumers unequally based solely on their age," the original complaint said.

Despite agreeing to the settlement, Tinder has not admitted any wrongdoing.

According to NY Post, the settlement applies to California residents who were at least 29 years old and purchased either Tinder Plus or Tinder Gold subscriptions on or after March 2, 2015.

It also includes users who were 28 or older and bought those subscriptions starting March 2, 2016.

Tinder to pay $60.5M in Calif. in age discrimination suit — here’s how to apply for a payout https://t.co/p2zjoxBFSR — ConservativeLibrarian (@ConserLibrarian) March 4, 2026

Tinder Settlement Pays Older Subscribers

People who qualify may receive a share of the $60.5 million fund. The exact amount each person gets will depend on how much they spent on the subscriptions during the eligible time period.

"Each class member will also receive a share based on how much the class member paid for Tinder Plus and Tinder Gold," the settlement notice explained.

Eligible users have until April 8 to opt out of the agreement or object to its terms. Those who remain in the settlement will later be able to claim their payment.

A final court hearing to approve the settlement is scheduled for May 20 at the Los Angeles County Superior Court, The Sun reported.

Tinder is one of the world's most widely used dating apps, with tens of millions of users around the globe.

The lawsuit argued that the company used a pricing system that charged older users more for these same features compared to younger subscribers.

Originally published on vcpost.com