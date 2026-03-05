Business

Tinder to Pay $60.5 Million After Lawsuit Over Higher Fees for Older Subscribers

By
'Tinder Scam': Indian Man Faces Shockingly Expensive Bill at Restaurant After Online Date Gone Wrong
An unexpected Tinder date has turned into a costly affair for an Indian man, who faced a staggering restaurant bill.

The dating app Tinder has agreed to pay $60.5 million to settle a class action lawsuit in California that accused the company of charging older subscribers higher prices for premium services.

The settlement could benefit more than 260,000 users who bought paid subscriptions on the platform.

The case focused on claims that Tinder's pricing system treated customers differently based on their age.

According to the lawsuit, older users were often asked to pay more for the same premium services offered through the app.

The lawsuit was first filed in 2015 by Tinder user Allan Candelore. It argued that the company's pricing model violated California's consumer protection laws by setting different subscription rates depending on the user's age.

"Tinder has brazenly announced and employed a multi-tiered pricing plan that treats consumers unequally based solely on their age," the original complaint said.

Despite agreeing to the settlement, Tinder has not admitted any wrongdoing.

According to NY Post, the settlement applies to California residents who were at least 29 years old and purchased either Tinder Plus or Tinder Gold subscriptions on or after March 2, 2015.

It also includes users who were 28 or older and bought those subscriptions starting March 2, 2016.

Tinder Settlement Pays Older Subscribers

People who qualify may receive a share of the $60.5 million fund. The exact amount each person gets will depend on how much they spent on the subscriptions during the eligible time period.

"Each class member will also receive a share based on how much the class member paid for Tinder Plus and Tinder Gold," the settlement notice explained.

Eligible users have until April 8 to opt out of the agreement or object to its terms. Those who remain in the settlement will later be able to claim their payment.

A final court hearing to approve the settlement is scheduled for May 20 at the Los Angeles County Superior Court, The Sun reported.

Tinder is one of the world's most widely used dating apps, with tens of millions of users around the globe.

The lawsuit argued that the company used a pricing system that charged older users more for these same features compared to younger subscribers.

Originally published on vcpost.com

Tags
Lawsuit, Tinder
© 2026 VCPOST.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Nancy Guthrie and Savannah Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie Investigation Update: 8-Minute Timeline Gap Revealed in New Video Clue

Controversial Knicks-Wolves Trade Leaves Karl-Anthony Towns 'Shocked' After Being Close to Home
Karl-Anthony Towns Positive About Knicks' Direction: 'I Think We're In a Good Spot'
Bengals Weigh Caleb Downs Despite Torn Meniscus, Degenerative ACL Ahead
Bengals Weigh Caleb Downs Despite Torn Meniscus, Degenerative ACL Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft
King Charles
Cancer-Stricken King Charles Set to Hand Over Throne to Prince William Within Months: Report
European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels
EU Heightens Economy and Security Watch as UK, France, Germany Side with US on Iran Crisis
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into The West Sea, Or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances Of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice