Sean 'Diddy' Combs will leave federal prison more than five weeks earlier than expected. His release date has been moved up to 25 April 2028, according to Federal Bureau of Prisons records first reported by Page Six.

The 56-year-old had been scheduled to walk out of Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey on 4 June 2028. That date has now been brought forward by roughly six weeks.

Combs is serving a 50-month sentence after a jury convicted him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in July 2025. He was acquitted of the more serious sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges, which carried potential life sentences. Prosecutors had pushed for more than 11 years behind bars.

The date has shifted several times since Combs arrived at Fort Dix. Judge Arun Subramanian originally set it for 8 May 2028 at sentencing on 3 October 2025.

A month later, the Bureau of Prisons pushed it back to 4 June after CBS and TMZ reported Combs had violated at least two prison rules. His representatives denied the claims, per Rolling Stone.

Drug Rehab Programme Linked To Shorter Sentence

The latest adjustment appears connected to Combs' enrolment in the Residential Drug Abuse Program, known as RDAP. Judge Subramanian approved his eligibility in October 2025, and Combs joined the nine-month programme the following month. Federal inmates who complete RDAP can have up to one year cut from their sentences.

'Mr. Combs is an active participant in the Residential Drug Abuse Program and has taken his rehabilitation process seriously from the start,' a spokesperson said at the time. 'He is fully engaged in his work, focused on growth, and committed to positive change.'

He also works in the prison's chapel library. A spokesperson previously told Rolling Stone he was 'taking his time there seriously and working every day toward healing and coming home.'

Beyond the prison term, Combs faces five years of supervised release, a $500,000 (£405,000) fine, and ongoing drug testing and mental health treatment. He received credit for roughly 14 months spent behind bars between his September 2024 arrest at a Manhattan hotel and his sentencing, the Mirror reported.

Fast-Tracked Appeal Heading To Court In April

Combs is also fighting his conviction. His lawyers filed an appeal in December 2025 seeking a reversal, a reduced sentence, or immediate release. U.S. Circuit Court Judge Beth Robinson granted a request to expedite the process. Oral arguments are set for 9 April 2026, AllHipHop reported exclusively.

Defence lawyer Alexandra Shapiro has called the sentence 'draconian' for conduct the jury acquitted him of. She contends prosecutors relied on an outdated law to pursue what she describes as consensual adult relationships. Federal prosecutors filed their opposition brief in February 2026, arguing the conviction and sentence should stand.

Seven-Week Trial Ended In Split Verdict

Combs was arrested in September 2024 and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Prosecutors alleged he spent years flying girlfriends and male sex workers across the country for drug-fuelled sexual encounters they termed 'freak-offs.'

The trial ran for seven weeks and ended on 2 July 2025. Jurors convicted him on two counts relating to ex-girlfriends Cassie Ventura and a woman known in court as 'Jane.' They cleared him of racketeering conspiracy and both sex trafficking charges.

At his sentencing, Combs told the court his past behaviour was 'disgusting, shameful and sick.' He said he had been 'sick from the drugs' and 'out of control,' and apologised to both Ventura and 'Jane.'

He was transferred from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn to the low-security Fort Dix facility in late October 2025. His legal team had requested the move to 'address drug abuse issues' and 'maximise family visitation.'

If his appeal is unsuccessful, Combs will serve the remainder of his sentence at Fort Dix before beginning five years of court-mandated supervision.

Originally published on IBTimes UK