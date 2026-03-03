Sports

Trae Young Ejected Before Wizards Debut: What Happened Ahead of His First Game?

Young is expected to play on Thursday, his first game since Dec. 27.

By

Trae Young experienced an unexpected first with his Washington Wizards on Monday night, an ejection before his official debut.

Young left the bench early during Washington's 123-118 loss to the visiting Houston Rockets, stepping onto the court to confront an official during a scuffle between Houston's Tari Eason and Washington's Jamir Watkins. Both Young and Eason were ejected from the contest.

Wizards Debut Set Against Utah Jazz

Anthony Edwards and Trae Young - Minnesota Timberwolves v Atlanta Hawks
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - Anthony Edwards (#1) of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts after forcing a turnover against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on March 13, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Despite the sideline controversy, Young confirmed on social media that he will officially make his Wizards debut Thursday at home against the Utah Jazz. Head coach Brian Keefe indicated that the four-time All-Star is expected to log between 17 and 20 minutes in his first appearance.

The fact that the Wizards will give Young limited minutes is a nice move to weigh down his contribution. Coming back from a recent injury won't be easy

The limited minutes suggest Washington plans to ease Young back into action following his recent injury recovery.

Injury Recovery and Recent Performance

According to ESPN, Young has been sidelined since Dec. 27 due to right-leg MCL and quadriceps injuries. Before joining Washington, he averaged 19.3 points and 8.9 assists across 10 games this season, showcasing his ability to remain productive despite physical setbacks.

Following the ejection, Young took to X with humor, assuring fans that such incidents are unlikely to become a regular occurrence during his Wizards tenure.

Wizards Rebuild Gains Star Power

At 16-44, Washington remains in rebuilding mode but hopes that in-season acquisitions like Young and Anthony Davis will accelerate the franchise's turnaround. Davis, who was acquired from the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 4, has yet to make his Wizards debut.

The pairing of Young's playmaking with Davis' interior dominance could be the game-changer for Washington, but the way the team's headed, it's better to tank to get better draft picks next season.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

Tags
Washington wizards
© Copyright 2026 Sports World News, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Ayatollah Alireza Arafi

(VIDEO) Iran Appoints Ayatollah Alireza Arafi to Leadership Following Death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Nancy Guthrie and Savannah Guthrie
Nancy Guthrie Investigation Update: 8-Minute Timeline Gap Revealed in New Video Clue
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Travels to Minneapolis, Minnesota
DHS Shutdown Leaves TSA and Other Security Workers Unpaid Despite Fears of Iran Retaliation
Bengals Weigh Caleb Downs Despite Torn Meniscus, Degenerative ACL Ahead
Bengals Weigh Caleb Downs Despite Torn Meniscus, Degenerative ACL Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft
European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels
EU Heightens Economy and Security Watch as UK, France, Germany Side with US on Iran Crisis
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into The West Sea, Or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances Of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice