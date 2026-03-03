Trae Young experienced an unexpected first with his Washington Wizards on Monday night, an ejection before his official debut.

Young left the bench early during Washington's 123-118 loss to the visiting Houston Rockets, stepping onto the court to confront an official during a scuffle between Houston's Tari Eason and Washington's Jamir Watkins. Both Young and Eason were ejected from the contest.

Wizards Debut Set Against Utah Jazz

Despite the sideline controversy, Young confirmed on social media that he will officially make his Wizards debut Thursday at home against the Utah Jazz. Head coach Brian Keefe indicated that the four-time All-Star is expected to log between 17 and 20 minutes in his first appearance.

Don't expect me to get ejected too many more times D.C.😂 .. but I'm definitely bringing that energy & competitiveness when I'm back for my brothers! 🫶🏽 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 3, 2026

The fact that the Wizards will give Young limited minutes is a nice move to weigh down his contribution. Coming back from a recent injury won't be easy

The limited minutes suggest Washington plans to ease Young back into action following his recent injury recovery.

Injury Recovery and Recent Performance

According to ESPN, Young has been sidelined since Dec. 27 due to right-leg MCL and quadriceps injuries. Before joining Washington, he averaged 19.3 points and 8.9 assists across 10 games this season, showcasing his ability to remain productive despite physical setbacks.

Following the ejection, Young took to X with humor, assuring fans that such incidents are unlikely to become a regular occurrence during his Wizards tenure.

Wizards Rebuild Gains Star Power

At 16-44, Washington remains in rebuilding mode but hopes that in-season acquisitions like Young and Anthony Davis will accelerate the franchise's turnaround. Davis, who was acquired from the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 4, has yet to make his Wizards debut.

The pairing of Young's playmaking with Davis' interior dominance could be the game-changer for Washington, but the way the team's headed, it's better to tank to get better draft picks next season.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com