NFL Trade Rumors: Which Teams Could Land Raiders' Maxx Crosby Before 2026 Draft?

The star edge rusher has many doors to explore before NFL Draft 2026 kicks off.

Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby has become one of the most talked-about potential trades of the NFL offseason.

Although he is not a free agent, Crosby's recent actions, storming out of the Raiders' facility after being told he would sit out the final two games of the 2025 season, have fueled speculation about a move.

Why Teams Are Interested in Crosby

Maxx Crosby - Minnesota Vikings v Las Vegas Raiders
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - Maxx Crosby (#98) of the Las Vegas Raiders leaves the field at halftime of a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sports Illustrated reports that a trade could happen as soon as this week, with multiple teams reportedly monitoring him, including the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, and Los Angeles Rams.

Crosby is considered an elite defensive talent, and several franchises view him as a potential gamechanger.

Furthermore, the Cowboys expressed interest before the November trade deadline, while Crosby has publicly expressed admiration for Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, according to a report by The Athletic.

A trade for Crosby could trigger additional offseason moves, as his presence could significantly bolster defenses for teams seeking immediate impact.

What the Raiders Want in Return

The Raiders reportedly want two first-round picks and a player in any deal involving Crosby, drawing comparisons to the blockbuster trade for Micah Parsons.

While Crosby's ability is comparable to Parsons, some analysts note age differences; Crosby will turn 29 in 2026, and recent injury history, including meniscus surgery, which may affect his trade value. He remains under contract for four more seasons, giving the Raiders negotiating leverage, but his willingness to leave could force their hand.

Raiders Keep Options Open

According to FOX Sports, Raiders GM John Spytek emphasized Crosby's elite status while also noting the team is "always listening" to offers. Analysts, including FOX Sports' Henry McKenna, interpret this as a sign that a blockbuster trade could occur before the 2026 NFL Draft, potentially sending Crosby to a team ready to contend immediately.

The Raiders have secured the top 1 overall pick for the upcoming draft. Landing a five-star prospect is the team's goal while increasing the value that Crosby holds before the big day.

