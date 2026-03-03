Sports

NBA Trade Rumors: Why Khris Middleton Chose to Stay With Mavericks Instead of Joining the Nuggets

Middleton could have gone to a contender team, but he chose to stick with the Mavs.

Dallas Mavericks forward Khris Middleton has decided to remain with the team for the rest of the season, ending speculation about a potential buyout to join a playoff contender like the Denver Nuggets.

The 34-year-old veteran considered his options but ultimately prioritized stability over a midseason move.

Bird Rights Key to Middleton's Decision

Khris Middleton - Milwaukee Bucks v Indiana Pacers - Game Four
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - Khris Middleton (#22) of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on during the second half of Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on April 28, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported on The Stein Line that Middleton weighed the idea of a buyout but chose to retain his Bird rights.

Stein explained that while Middleton could have pursued a buyout to join playoff-bound teams like the Nuggets, doing so would have required sacrificing those rights.

"He could have pushed for a buyout to join the very interested Nuggets or another playoff-bound team, but Middleton would have been forced to sacrifice his Bird rights in the process. Retaining his Bird rights means that Middleton keeps himself eligible for a potential sign-and-trade this summer."

Positive Impact in Dallas Spurs Return Interest

Since arriving in Dallas via the Anthony Davis trade from the Washington Wizards, Middleton has played eight games and impressed the organization.

According to Stein, the Mavericks are interested in re-signing him next season, contingent on roster decisions in July. For some fans, Middleton could have a better environment in Denver because he could be a good starting forward for the team. However, if he decides to sign, he will be locked in for years.

Future Remains Open Despite Short-Term Commitment

While Middleton is committed to finishing the season in Dallas, his long-term plans remain flexible. Retaining Bird rights preserves strategic options for a sign-and-trade or contract negotiations this summer.

We might not be seeing any positive impacts of staying with a non-contender team, but slow and patient waiting will yield better results in the future. Middleton knows his worth, and maximizing his future opportunities is a part of his plans.

