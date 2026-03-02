Apple May Use Google's Servers for Next-Gen Siri's Data Storage Needs, Says Report

Apple and Google's relationship may be expanding as a new report is claiming that apart from using Gemini to power the AI assistant's upgrade, Apple is also asking for help regarding Siri's data storage needs.

Apple May Use Google Servers for Next-Gen Siri

According to a new report by The Information, Apple has tapped Google once again, and this time, the Cupertino tech giant has asked the Mountain View-based company to "set up servers" for the next-gen Siri.

This is because of the deal between Apple and Google, which was announced earlier this year, with Gemini set to power Siri's next-generation upgrades after Apple faced massive struggles doing it on its own.

The report claims that Apple asked Google to create servers that could accommodate the upgraded Siri powered by Gemini and meet Cupertino's privacy requirements for the technology.

Google's Gemini, Cloud Storage for Apple Siri

In the joint statement released by Apple and Google earlier this year, they said that Apple's Foundational Models "will be based on Google's Gemini models and cloud technology," with these also reiterated by the companies for Apple Intelligence and the next-gen Siri.

However, the announcement claimed that Apple Intelligence will continue to run on Apple's Private Cloud Compute, but it did not say the same for the personalized Siri.

That said, the data server needs by Apple may be becoming more definite now, with the latest report from The Information claiming that the Cupertino tech giant is now tapping Google to explore their cloud storage needs.

With this, Apple's reliance on Google's technology and infrastructure could expand, including both Gemini and its cloud storage servers.

Originally published on Tech Times