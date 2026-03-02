Tech

Apple May Use Google's Servers for Next-Gen Siri's Data Storage Needs, Says Report

Apple may once again tapping into Google for Siri's upgrade.

By
Apple's Answer to ChatGPT Might Not be Another AI Model; Will An Updated Siri be Enough?

Apple and Google's relationship may be expanding as a new report is claiming that apart from using Gemini to power the AI assistant's upgrade, Apple is also asking for help regarding Siri's data storage needs.

Apple May Use Google Servers for Next-Gen Siri

According to a new report by The Information, Apple has tapped Google once again, and this time, the Cupertino tech giant has asked the Mountain View-based company to "set up servers" for the next-gen Siri.

This is because of the deal between Apple and Google, which was announced earlier this year, with Gemini set to power Siri's next-generation upgrades after Apple faced massive struggles doing it on its own.

The report claims that Apple asked Google to create servers that could accommodate the upgraded Siri powered by Gemini and meet Cupertino's privacy requirements for the technology.

Google's Gemini, Cloud Storage for Apple Siri

In the joint statement released by Apple and Google earlier this year, they said that Apple's Foundational Models "will be based on Google's Gemini models and cloud technology," with these also reiterated by the companies for Apple Intelligence and the next-gen Siri.

However, the announcement claimed that Apple Intelligence will continue to run on Apple's Private Cloud Compute, but it did not say the same for the personalized Siri.

That said, the data server needs by Apple may be becoming more definite now, with the latest report from The Information claiming that the Cupertino tech giant is now tapping Google to explore their cloud storage needs.

With this, Apple's reliance on Google's technology and infrastructure could expand, including both Gemini and its cloud storage servers.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Apple
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Nancy Guthrie and Savannah Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie Investigation Update: 8-Minute Timeline Gap Revealed in New Video Clue

Ayatollah Alireza Arafi
(VIDEO) Iran Appoints Ayatollah Alireza Arafi to Leadership Following Death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Travels to Minneapolis, Minnesota
DHS Shutdown Leaves TSA and Other Security Workers Unpaid Despite Fears of Iran Retaliation
Trump Threatens 100% Tariff on All Foreign-Made Movies
Donald Trump Announces Government Ban on Anthropic Technology Amid Pentagon Dispute
Samsung Galaxy S26
Samsung Galaxy S27 Rumor: 200MP Sensor May Be Getting an Upgrade Next Year
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice