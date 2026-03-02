The Austin Police Department is now probing the deadly Austin mass shooting that took place at the Buford's Backyard Beer Garden on Sunday, 1 March , that reportedly killed 2 people and injured 14 others. The suspect was identified as Ndiaga Diagne, a 53-year-old man who was wearing a hoodie that read "Property of Allah".

Aside from that, Diagne was also wearing a shirt that had the Iranian flag underneath. Hence, police are now looking into the Senegal native possibly drawing motivation from the Iran attacks that happened on Saturday, 28 February. Alex Doran of the FBI San Antonio Division said that this potential motive is still early to tell, as reported by CNN.

'It's still way too early in the process to determine an exact motivation, but there were indicators on the subject and then his vehicle that indicate a potential nexus to terrorism,' Doran said at a news conference.

Austin Police has identified the West Sixth Street shooting suspect as Ndiaga Diagne.

The investigation is ongoing.



La policía de Austin ha identificado al sospechoso del tiroteo en la calle 6 oeste como Ndiaga Diagne.

La investigación sigue en curso. pic.twitter.com/bxLZP8NVfo — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) March 2, 2026

Diagne's History

A look at the history of Diagne showed that he arrived in the United States in the early 2000s. He initially resided in New York before moving to Texas. He officially became a U.S. citizen in 2013.

It remains unclear when he moved to Texas. However, it was found that the 53-year-old had multiple addresses in the state.

After gunning him down, police retrieved a gun and an assault rifle from Diagne. Authorities conducted a search at his home to determine if he was reading any propaganda or had any related documents that may be on his computer or his phones.

In a report by Fox 5 New York, it was revealed that Diagne was previously arrested for illegal vending. The arrest took place when he was still residing in New York.

No Clear Target

Following the release of the Austin Police Department's sequence of events of the mass shooting, it didn't appear that Diagne was targeting a specific person or group. He was reportedly circling the block before stopping to fire his pistol out of the vehicle window.

After parking his vehicle at one point, he went down Sixth Street with an assault rifle in hand. He started to shoot at people before authorities cornered and shot him at the intersection of East Austin or East Sixth Street, according to Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis.

'Our suspect was coming toward East Austin or East Sixth Street, officers were coming toward him, and at the intersection, he was shot and he was killed at this time,' Davis stated.

The United States president, Donald Trump, was reportedly briefed on the shooting, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. Meanwhile, Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who represents Texas, condemned the deadly shooting.

'What happened early this morning in Austin was a senseless act of violence. My team and I are coordinating with local, state, and federal authorities,' Cruz posted on social media. 'I'm grateful for the heroic and quick response from law enforcement,' he added.

The unfortunate incident becomes the latest case of mass shooting in the United States. It is the 56th case so far involving at least four people getting shot, excluding the shooter, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Originally published on IBTimes UK