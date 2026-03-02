Seven In Ten Mexicans Approve of Sheinbaum's Handling of the Operation That Killed El Mencho

Seven in 10 Mexicans approve of President Claudia Sheinbaum's handling of the operation that resulted in the death of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho," according to a new poll.

The survey, the latest installment of one conducted on a monthly basis by El Financiero, found that 72% of respondents approve of Sheinbaum's overall performance, her highest level since October, while 82% rated the operation itself as "good" or "very good."

The survey also found that 77% said the government's actions to impose order and uphold the law were correct, and 81% described the operation as an advance in security policy. At the same time, 76% believe it is very or somewhat likely that organized crime will carry out further acts of violence following the operation.

Public evaluations of institutions involved in the operation were also largely positive, with the Army receiving 88% favorable ratings, followed by the National Guard and Navy at 85% each. Security Minister Omar García Harfuch received 81% positive ratings, and Defense Minister Ricardo Trevilla 74%.

Despite strong support for the operation, broader concerns persist. 78% of respondents rated the government's handling of corruption negatively, and the same percentage expressed negative views on its fight against organized crime overall. Half said public security has been handled poorly.

Sheinbaum addressed the poll results on Monday, emphasizing that decisions are not made based on approval ratings. "One makes decisions not for approval or disapproval," she said, "one makes responsible decisions and always seeks to serve the people." She underscored that the objective is "always the search for peace, not the construction of war."

Following violence in several states after the operation, Sheinbaum said calm had gradually returned and pointed to public events, including a large concert in Mexico City's Zócalo, as evidence that "people are well." She also expressed condolences for members of the armed forces and National Guard who died in the operation and reiterated that her administration's goal is to "recover peace for the people."

