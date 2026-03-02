Tech

Anker Soundcore Space 2 Headphones Launch at MWC 2026 With LDAC, Adaptive ANC, 60-Hour Battery

Would you buy this one?

By

Anker has expanded its premium headphone lineup with the launch of the Soundcore Space 2, building on the success of the Space One and Space One Pro.

The new noise-cancelling headphones combine smarter active noise cancellation, high-resolution audio, and long battery life, all at a competitive price.

Smarter Adaptive Noise Cancellation

Anker Soundcore Space 2 Headphones Launch at MWC 2026 With Anker Soundcore Space 2 Headphones Launch at MWC 2026 With

The Space 2 features enhanced adaptive ANC, which uses atmospheric pressure sensors and environmental detection to adjust noise reduction in real time. Whether in transit, a busy café, or at work, the headphones fine-tune sound isolation, delivering a consistently immersive experience.

High-Resolution Audio With LDAC Support

Audio quality gets a major upgrade with Sony's LDAC codec, supporting up to 96 kHz / 990 kbps streaming over Bluetooth.

Combined with standard SBC and AAC support, users enjoy rich, detailed sound comparable to higher-end models, making the Space 2 a strong competitor in the midrange headphone market.

Long Battery Life and Fast Charging

Battery performance remains impressive: up to 40 hours with ANC active and 60 hours with ANC off. Fast charging adds hours of playback with just a short recharge, ensuring uninterrupted listening on long commutes or trips.

AI-Powered Noise Reduction and Premium Features

According to Digital Trends, Anker introduces the Seamless AI Noise Cancelling Engine, which combines adaptive filters and spatial awareness to improve voice clarity while reducing ambient distractions. Multiple AI-powered microphones enhance call quality in real-world environments.

Additional features include:

  • Spatial audio support
  • Multipoint Bluetooth connectivity for seamless device switching
  • Redesigned companion app for EQ and ANC customization
  • Updated earcups and ergonomic improvements for extended comfort

How Much is an Anker Soundcore Space 2?

The Soundcore Space 2 will launch globally on April 21, 2026, in Linen White, Jet Black, and Seafoam Green, priced at $129.99.

Originally published on Tech Times

ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Travels to Minneapolis, Minnesota

DHS Shutdown Leaves TSA and Other Security Workers Unpaid Despite Fears of Iran Retaliation

Trump Threatens 100% Tariff on All Foreign-Made Movies
Donald Trump Announces Government Ban on Anthropic Technology Amid Pentagon Dispute
Ayatollah Alireza Arafi
(VIDEO) Iran Appoints Ayatollah Alireza Arafi to Leadership Following Death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Walmart CFO Signals Consumer Price Increases Coming in Late May
Walmart Delivery Pay Dispute Ends With $100M Agreement
Vlad Peace
Vladimir Putin Fury: Russian Leader Slams 'Cynical Violation' of Morality Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice