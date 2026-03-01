Tech

Honor Magic V6 Goes Big with IP69 Rating, Bigger Battery, But Are There Any More Changes?

Are the new IP69 rating and bigger battery enough to garner sales?

By

The Honor Magic V6 is here, and it brings several new tricks up its sleeve, including the latest IP69 rating, which is the highest there is for a foldable smartphone, as well as a bigger battery.

Honor Magic V6: IP69 Rating, Bigger Battery

Honor Magic V6 Honor Magic V6

Honor has unveiled the Magic V6, their latest book-style foldable smartphone, at MWC 2026, and the company shared two new features coming with the device later this year.

First, Honor's Magic V6 is the first foldable smartphone to get the IP69 rating among all foldable devices in the world. It is also important to note that a dust rating of 6 and a water resistance rating of 9 is among the highest in the world.

For context, Google's Pixel 10 Pro Fold claimed the highest rating last year for a foldable smartphone with an IP68 rating.

Second, Honor revealed that the Magic V6 features a 6,600mAh battery, which the company touts as the biggest battery to fit what the company claims to be the "thinnest foldable" in the market.

Any More Changes From Honor's Foldable?

Honor maintains their claim of the Magic V6 being the thinnest foldable in the market. It should be noted, however, that Honor has been making this claim since the Magic V5 and the one before that.

The Magic V6 has a thickness of 4mm when unfolded and 8.75mm when folded, with its USB-C charging and data port already edge-to-edge at the bottom.

It is only 0.05mm thinner than last year's Honor Magic V5, according to The Verge, with the latest smartphone also packing in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 512GB storage, 16GB RAM, 80W wired charging, and 64MP telephoto with 3x periscope.

Honor takes interoperability a step above others with support for AirPods, Find My tracking, iPhone and Apple Watch notifications sync, MacBook share screen, and iPhone and MacBook file sharing.

Originally published on Tech Times

