Iran State Media Confirms Khamenei Death As Tehran Retaliates And Region Braces For Escalation

Iranian state media on Sunday confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, just a day after both U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli officials publicly claimed he had been killed in a targeted strike, assertions that Tehran had initially denied.

In an official broadcast, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) confirmed Khamenei's death, stating he was killed in what it described as a "Zionist-American act of aggression." The announcement marked a dramatic reversal from earlier denials issued by Iranian authorities following statements from Washington and Jerusalem.

During the live announcement on state television, an IRIB news presenter appeared visibly emotional and paused while delivering the statement, according to footage aired by Press TV. The broadcaster described Khamenei as having "attained martyrdom" and said further details regarding funeral arrangements and succession would be announced by the Assembly of Experts.

Iran Vows Retaliation

Following the confirmation, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a statement carried by Tasnim News Agency, vowing a "decisive and crushing response" against Israel and U.S. interests in the region. According to Fars News Agency, Iranian officials described the killing as a direct act of war and warned that retaliation had already begun.

Iranian authorities said missile and drone strikes were launched against what they described as "strategic targets" in Israel late Saturday. The Israeli military said it intercepted multiple projectiles but acknowledged impacts in several areas. Casualty figures were not immediately clear.

Israel and U.S. Response

Israeli officials had earlier claimed responsibility for a precision strike targeting senior Iranian leadership. In a statement issued prior to Iran's confirmation, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had acted to "neutralize an existential threat."

Trump had previously stated that Khamenei was "no longer a factor," remarks that Tehran dismissed at the time as "psychological warfare." Following Sunday's confirmation by Iranian state media, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that the United States "stands fully with Israel" and warned Iran against targeting American personnel or assets. The White House said U.S. forces in the region have been placed on heightened alert.

The Pentagon, according to Reuters, said it was monitoring Iranian movements and repositioning naval assets in the Gulf as a precautionary measure.

Succession and Regional Implications

Under Iran's constitution, the Assembly of Experts is responsible for appointing a new Supreme Leader. Analysts cited by Al Jazeera said the transition period could prove volatile, particularly amid active hostilities with Israel.

Regional governments have urged restraint. The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for "maximum restraint" on Sunday following Iran's attack on Israel, urging "maximum de-escalation," according to a statement reported by Associated Press.

Oil prices rose sharply in early trading following the confirmation, with markets reacting to fears of broader conflict across the Middle East.

Iran had earlier rejected Israeli and U.S. claims about Khamenei's death, calling them "fabricated." Sunday's confirmation by state media represents a significant escalation in an already rapidly unfolding conflict between Iran and Israel, with the U.S. increasingly drawn into the crisis.

Originally published on IBTimes