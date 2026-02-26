Honor Reveals Magic8 Pro Professional Imaging Kit to Level Up Your Mobile Photography

Honor has officially entered the professional mobile photography market with the launch of the Magic8 Pro Professional Imaging Kit, developed in partnership with Telesin.

Built exclusively for the Honor Magic8 Pro, this modular camera system transforms the flagship device into a serious DSLR alternative. The highlight is a 2.35x telephoto extender lens that pushes the native 85mm focal length to a powerful 200mm equivalent, delivering true optical zoom performance for mobile creators and content professionals.

Modular Design and Advanced Cooling System

The Honor Magic 8 Pro Professional Camera Kit includes nearly ten precision-engineered components centered around a custom protective case. The case integrates Qi2 magnetic alignment and a radiator grille structure to enhance thermal dissipation during extended 4K video recording or high-resolution photography sessions.

Accessories, including a wrist strap, neck strap, Bluetooth magnetic grip, and USB charging cable, ensure both portability and professional handling.

A versatile 67mm filter thread system expands creative control, allowing compatibility with ND filters, CPL filters, and a dedicated attachment ring for the telephoto extender. This level of modular flexibility makes the Magic8 Pro a hybrid smartphone-camera solution for mobile filmmakers and travel photographers. It's handy and easy to use for quick shots.

200mm Optical Reach with Natural Bokeh Compression

Weighing 207g, the telephoto extender lens delivers authentic optical reach. At 200mm equivalent, users benefit from superior subject isolation, cinematic background compression, and natural bokeh depth that surpasses traditional digital zoom. Even when extended to 400mm through hybrid zoom processing, detail retention remains impressive before gradually softening.

Magnetic Grip and Pro-Level Controls

The Bluetooth-enabled magnetic grip attaches seamlessly to Qi2 or MagSafe-compatible devices. It features a two-stage shutter button, a zoom lever, a customizable control dial, a record trigger, and a universal 1/4-inch tripod mount.

The snap-on mechanism allows instant transitions between portrait and landscape orientation, optimizing workflow efficiency for creators.

AI Stabilization and AiMAGE Color Engine Upgrade

According to GSM Arena, Honor also introduced a firmware update enhancing stabilization to a CIPA-rated 6.5, one of the strongest ratings in smartphone imaging. Powered by motion-adaptive AI and thermal-aware algorithms, the update improves low-light clarity, reduces motion blur, and sharpens live previews.

What's more, the new AiMAGE Color Engine further refines color science. This way, photographers can achieve accurate tones and professional-grade image rendering for next-generation mobile photography.

