Nancy Guthrie Latest Update: FBI Reveals Mystery DNA Found at Scene Yields No Matches Yet

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, has now been missing for 29 days after vanishing from her Tucson-area home, with Sunday's update marking a clear procedural turn as investigators prepare to hand the property back to her family and narrow day-to-day work to a smaller team of detectives.

For context, the case has moved through weeks of intensive processing around the home and its immediate surroundings, and authorities are now signalling that the early, labour heavy phase is giving way to slower, more targeted follow-up on leads and forensic results that so far have not delivered a match.

What is known at this point is stark and still incomplete. The FBI is expected to return the home to the family over the weekend of Feb. 28 through March 1 Eastern Time. The family has asked for 'No Trespassing' signs as the property, now a public vigil site, gathers flowers, candles and handwritten notes outside the fence.

Nancy Guthrie's Home Is Returned as Detectives Take Over

The decision to release the home is not a verdict on what happened there, but it is a marker that the scene has been processed to the point investigators are willing to step back. In the source reporting, investigators are described as having gone back to the address even as the area took on the look of a place being watched and worried over by strangers.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also acknowledged the shift in posture. Spokesperson Angelica Carrillo said on Friday, Feb. 27, Eastern Time that only detectives directly assigned to Nancy Guthrie's case would remain involved going forward unless new developments required additional staffing. The department added, 'This remains an active investigation and will continue until Nancy Guthrie is located or all leads have been exhausted.'

Federal support has not disappeared, but it is being rearranged. The FBI has moved some operations from Tucson to Phoenix, while a patrol presence in the Catalina Foothills neighbourhood is set to continue. For residents nearby, that combination can feel like a contradiction, less visible activity paired with the message that the search is not over.

Evidence Trail Leaves DNA With No Matches

In the background, the evidence timeline laid out by investigators is unnerving precisely because it consists of small, time-stamped failures. Authorities released footage on Feb. 26, Eastern Time, from a home security camera about 2.5 miles from Nancy Guthrie's residence, showing a car speeding past at around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 1. That timing matters, investigators have said, because Nancy Guthrie's pacemaker last synchronised with her iPhone at 2:28 a.m. on Feb. 1, after her doorbell camera was disconnected at 1:47 a.m.

Inside the home, there were multiple cameras, and a person was detected at 2:12 a.m., though it was unclear which camera captured that motion. Investigators also found multiple sources of DNA in and around the crime scene, but testing has yielded no results, with samples not matching Nancy Guthrie or anyone known to have been at the residence. In practical terms, that can mean the science is pointing to human presence without pointing to a name.

Investigators have offered a description based on doorbell camera images recovered by the FBI's Operational Technology Division. The suspect was described as a male about 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall with an average build, wearing a black 25 litre Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack sold exclusively at Walmart. It is specific enough to make you think of aisles and receipts, and still broad enough to vanish into any crowd.

Then there is the noise that surrounds a high profile disappearance, the claims that arrive before proof. Multiple ransom notes of undetermined origin demanded payment in cryptocurrency, with two deadlines already passed by Feb. 9, Eastern Time, and authorities have not verified the authenticity of any ransom communications received. One note described as 'highly sophisticated' was sent to TMZ and included cryptocurrency payment demands, while no suspects have been publicly named.

Savannah Guthrie, for her part, has returned to the one tool families often have when they do not have answers, the public ask. She posted a video plea on Instagram on Friday urging anyone with information to come forward, saying, 'If you've been waiting and you haven't been sure, let this be your sign to please come forward. Tell what you know, and help us bring our beloved mom home,' and directing viewers to call 1 800 CALL FBI.

The Guthrie family is offering a reward of up to $1 million for information that could help in the case, and the family is also donating $500,000 to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The FBI has received 1,500 new tips since Savannah Guthrie increased the reward amount on Feb. 24, Eastern Time.

Authorities have also been forced to swat away tangents. A 34 year old man, Antonio De Jesus Pena Campos, was arrested near the residence on Thursday night, Feb. 26, Eastern Time on misdemeanor DUI charges after allegedly driving past the property dozens of times, but the sheriff's department said the arrest is not related to the Guthrie investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI at 1 800 CALL FBI, with tips accepted anonymously and the family reward payable in cash.

