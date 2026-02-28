Sports

Randy Orton Wins Elimination Chamber, Becomes Number One Contender for Undisputed WWE Title

Is world title number 15 on the way for Randy Orton?

By
Randy Orton at Elimination Chamber 2026

Randy Orton has won the Men's Elimination Chamber match, which means that he will go against Drew McIntyre for the WWE Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 42.

To win the match and become number one contender, Orton bested Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, Logan Paul, Trick Williams, and Je'Von Evans.

Randy Orton Wins Elimination Chamber

Orton pinned Rhodes to win the match after McIntyre interfered. McIntyre first attacked Rhodes, but Orton eventually hit him with the RKO.

Rhodes retaliated against McIntyre and hit him with the Cross Rhodes. However, Orton took the opportunity to take out Rhodes with the RKO to pick up the win.

Orton's 2026 win is his second Elimination Chamber win overall. His first won the Elimination Chamber in 2014 when he successfully defended his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Cesaro, Christian, Daniel Bryan, John Cena, and Sheamus.

Seth Rollins Returns

The Men's Elimination Chamber match also marked the return of Seth Rollins, who was revealed to be the masked man who has been attacked The Vision for the past couple of weeks.

Rollins cost Paul the match, hitting him with The Stomp before Rhodes went for the pin.

Prior to his elimination, Paul himself eliminated Williams, Evans, and Knight.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

Tags
Wwe
© Copyright 2026 Sports World News, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Honor Magic 8 Pro Professional Camera Kit

Honor Reveals Magic8 Pro Professional Imaging Kit to Level Up Your Mobile Photography

Trump Threatens 100% Tariff on All Foreign-Made Movies
Donald Trump Announces Government Ban on Anthropic Technology Amid Pentagon Dispute
Walmart CFO Signals Consumer Price Increases Coming in Late May
Walmart Delivery Pay Dispute Ends With $100M Agreement
Department Of Homeland Security Led Review Finds Microsoft At Fault
Microsoft Faces Global Pressure as Japan Launches Antitrust Action
ChatGPT
OpenAI Fires Employee Over Alleged Polymarket Insider Trading
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice