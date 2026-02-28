Randy Orton Wins Elimination Chamber, Becomes Number One Contender for Undisputed WWE Title

Randy Orton has won the Men's Elimination Chamber match, which means that he will go against Drew McIntyre for the WWE Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 42.

To win the match and become number one contender, Orton bested Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, Logan Paul, Trick Williams, and Je'Von Evans.

Randy Orton Wins Elimination Chamber

Orton pinned Rhodes to win the match after McIntyre interfered. McIntyre first attacked Rhodes, but Orton eventually hit him with the RKO.

Rhodes retaliated against McIntyre and hit him with the Cross Rhodes. However, Orton took the opportunity to take out Rhodes with the RKO to pick up the win.

Orton's 2026 win is his second Elimination Chamber win overall. His first won the Elimination Chamber in 2014 when he successfully defended his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Cesaro, Christian, Daniel Bryan, John Cena, and Sheamus.

Seth Rollins Returns

The Men's Elimination Chamber match also marked the return of Seth Rollins, who was revealed to be the masked man who has been attacked The Vision for the past couple of weeks.

Rollins cost Paul the match, hitting him with The Stomp before Rhodes went for the pin.

Prior to his elimination, Paul himself eliminated Williams, Evans, and Knight.

SETH ROLLINS IS BACK 🤯



LOGAN PAUL IS ELIMINATED pic.twitter.com/Xbbd7ZycPR — WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2026

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com