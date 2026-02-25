Netflix's 'Untold: Chess Mates' Reveals Hans Niemann vs Magnus Carlsen Controversy

Netflix is expanding its acclaimed "Untold" sports documentary series with "Untold: Chess Mates," set to release on April 7.

Executive produced by Chapman Way and Maclain Way and directed by Thomas Tancred, this feature-length documentary follows the release of "Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom" on March 31, bringing the series into the cerebral world of competitive chess.

Inside the Niemann-Carlsen Controversy

According to Chessbase, the documentary focuses on the high-profile clash between Hans Niemann and Magnus Carlsen at the 2022 Sinquefield Cup. Niemann, a late entry into the tournament, defeated Carlsen in round three, prompting the reigning World Chess Champion to withdraw the next day.

Carlsen's cryptic social media post triggered widespread speculation about potential cheating, creating one of the most talked-about controversies in modern chess.

Until now, some mysteries have remained unsolved. There are many questions unanswered, but the viewers might find the answers in this Netflix special soon.

The Infamous Niemann Cheating Allegation

Carlsen publicly alleged that Hans Niemann had cheated "more and more recently than he has publicly admitted."

Chess.com released a report highlighting multiple online violations, while Niemann filed a civil lawsuit in October 2022 seeking over $100 million in damages against Magnus Carlsen, Chess.com, Play Magnus Group, Daniel Rensch, and Hikaru Nakamura.

Chess.com and Niemann later reached an out-of-court settlement in August 2023, but the controversy continues to resonate within the chess community.

Netflix Synopsis

To give you a brief overview of what you are watching soon, check this synopsis:

"Magnus Carlsen - widely regarded as the greatest chess player of all time - is challenged by rising star Hans Niemann, who capitalises on the meteoric growth of online chess. Niemann's ascension culminates in an epic, controversy-shrouded victory over Carlsen, eventually leading to allegations of cheating. Determined to clear his name, Niemann fights his way back to the top of the chess world, setting the stage for a high-stakes rematch with Carlsen."

Niemann's Quest to Restore His Reputation

"Untold: Chess Mates" showcases Niemann's efforts to rebuild his legacy amid scrutiny and renewed attention to fair play in online chess.

Ahead of the documentary's release, Niemann has a tweet regarding it:

When the world piled on smear campaigns, coordinated attacks, strategic silence: no one stood with me. Not a single institutional ally.



False narratives spread across major platforms tested my reputation and my career at the highest level.



Others had state machines, endless… — Hans Niemann (@HansMokeNiemann) February 24, 2026

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com