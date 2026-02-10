FBI Releases First Photos of Potential Subject in Search for Nancy Guthrie, Savannah Guthrie's Mother

Federal authorities have released the first surveillance images of a possible suspect in the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie. The visuals offer the first public view of a person of interest as law enforcement works to uncover new leads in the case.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pima County Sheriff's Department disclosed the photos Tuesday, identifying an individual seen on a doorbell camera at the front entrance of Nancy Guthrie's Catalina Foothills, Arizona residence on the morning she vanished. FBI Director Kash Patel, who shared the images on social media platform X, said that the footage was retrieved from previously inaccessible backend data after investigators and private partners worked for more than a week to recover additional camera recordings. The individual appears armed and is seen tampering with the exterior camera shortly before Guthrie's disappearance.

Patel published this text with the images: New images in the search for Nancy Guthrie: Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie's home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems. Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance. Anyone with information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit http://tips.fbi.gov

The new images mark a significant development in a case that has drawn national attention and intense scrutiny. Guthrie was last seen at her home on January 31. According to authorities, she did not show up for a planned church service the next morning, prompting family members to check on her before reporting her missing. Evidence at the home, including signs of forced entry and confirmed blood matching her DNA, led investigators to treat the incident as a potential abduction.

The FBI has taken the lead on the investigation, working closely with local law enforcement in Pima County. Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have made public appeals for information, urging anyone with relevant tips to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or file information through the agency's online tips portal. Officials have repeatedly emphasized the importance of public assistance in identifying the individual seen in the released photos.

As the search enters its second week, few concrete leads have emerged. Despite the publication of the surveillance images, authorities have not confirmed a suspect's identity. The FBI has also stated it is not aware of continued contact between the Guthrie family and any suspected kidnappers, even as deadlines associated with purported ransom messages passed with no response or verified communication. Two alleged ransom notes demanding millions of dollars in cryptocurrency have circulated, but their authenticity remains unclear, and at least one man has been arrested in a separate alleged ransom-related hoax.

The emotional toll on the Guthrie family has been evident. Savannah Guthrie temporarily stepped away from her duties on NBC's Today show to remain in Arizona and aid search efforts. In a video message, she implored the public and anyone connected to her mother's disappearance to come forward, emphasizing that her family simply wants her mother returned safely. Her siblings echoed similar sentiments, describing the situation as a desperate and painful period for the family.

Community response has been robust, with supporters, prayer vigils and public notices appearing across the region. Law enforcement has also offered a reward for information leading to Guthrie's recovery and the arrest of those responsible, signaling the seriousness with which the case continues to be treated. While authorities caution that no suspect has been identified, the release of the surveillance images underscores their commitment to keeping the investigation active and leveraging every possible resource.

