Sen. Rick Scott Warns U.S. Is 'Watching' After Venezuela's 'Thuggish Regime' Rearrests Key Opposition Figure

Florida Sen. Rick Scott said the United States is "watching" after Venezuelan opposition figure Juan Pablo Guanipa was rearrested shortly after being released, warning the country's authorities that continued cooperation depends on freeing political prisoners and ending repression.

In a video posted Tuesday on X, Scott addressed interim leader Delcy Rodríguez and top official Diosdado Cabello directly through a video:

"Delcy and Diosdado, listen up. Right after you released Juan Pablo Guanipa, you rearrested him. That's not the deal. The deal is you release the political prisoners and you cooperate with the United States and you stop oppressing these people. That's how you work with the United States. We are watching"

Guanipa, a close ally of opposition leader María Corina Machado, had been freed Sunday as part of a series of releases promoted by authorities after U.S. demands tied to recent political developments in Venezuela.

Family members said unidentified agents detained Guanipa late at night in Caracas. His son said armed men without identification took him away, and a message posted to Guanipa's X account called the incident a "forced disappearance" and demanded proof of life.

Scott had issued a written warning on Monday on X after Guanipa was taken back into custody, along with a video of Guanipa's son denouncing his father's rearrest:

"URGENT: Maduro's thuggish regime has once again wrongfully taken @JuanPGuanipa captive, just hours after his release," he wrote, calling for Guanipa and "every political prisoner" to be released and adding: "The U.S. is watching."

Diosdado Cabello, Venezuela's Interior and Justice minister, said on Monday that Guanipa was rearrested for violating the conditions of his release. Speaking at a ruling party press conference, he said one recently freed detainee had been detained again for breaching court-imposed terms.

Guanipa had spent more than eight months in prison after being accused in 2025 of involvement in a plot related to regional and legislative elections, an allegation he denied. Civil society groups estimate more than 600 people remain jailed in Venezuela for political reasons, while government figures on releases are higher and have not been fully detailed.

