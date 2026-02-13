Africa Becomes World's Fastest-Growing Solar Market in 2025 Despite Global Slowdown

Africa emerged as the world's fastest-growing solar market in 2025, even as global growth slowed, according to a new report from the Africa Solar Industry Association.

The continent's installed solar capacity rose 17% this year, driven largely by imports of Chinese-made solar panels.

Globally, solar capacity increased 23% to 618 gigawatts (GW) in 2025. While that is still strong growth, it marks a slowdown from the 44% jump seen in 2024.

In contrast, Africa's steady rise shows a shift in where renewable energy momentum is building.

"Africa's growth is driven by changing policies and enabling conditions in a number of countries," said John Van Zuylen, CEO of the Africa Solar Industry Association.

Speaking at the Inter Solar Africa summit in Nairobi, he added, "Solar energy has moved beyond a handful of early adopters to become a broader continental priority. What we are seeing is not temporary. It is policies aligning with market dynamics."

According to AP News, Chinese companies have played a key role. "Chinese companies are the main drivers in Africa's green transition," said Cynthia Angweya-Muhati, acting CEO of the Kenya Renewable Energy Association.

She noted they are investing heavily in supply chains across the continent's green energy system.

Still, not all imported equipment is yet in use. Since 2017, nearly 64 gigawatts peak (GWp) of solar equipment has been shipped to Africa, but only 23.4 GWp is currently working. A gigawatt peak measures the highest possible power output under ideal conditions.

Africa is absolutely CRUSHING it with solar right now!



2025? Record-breaking year. We slapped on about 4.5 gigawatts of new solar panels across the continent — that's a wild 54% jump from 2024. Fastest growth EVER.



No more just a couple big countries hogging the spotlight.… pic.twitter.com/tjVrr2BSyZ — Africa.com (@Africa_com) February 10, 2026

Solar Boom Spreads Across Africa Beyond South Africa

Solar demand is spreading beyond traditional leaders. South Africa once accounted for about half of all solar panel imports to Africa. Now, its share has fallen below one-third as other nations ramp up purchases.

In 2025, 20 African countries set new records for solar imports, and 25 countries each imported at least 100 megawatts, Yahoo reported.

Nigeria overtook Egypt as the second-largest importer, as homes and businesses turned to solar and battery systems instead of diesel generators.

Algeria's imports jumped more than 30 times compared to the previous year, with Zambia and Botswana also seeing strong growth.

Battery prices have dropped sharply, falling to $112 per kilowatt-hour in 2025 from $144 in 2023. Lower costs allow families and companies to use solar power day and night. "This ever-decreasing price of storage has game-changing implications for Africa," Van Zuylen said.

Despite progress, policy uncertainty remains a challenge. "The problem is not the opportunity. It's visibility," said Amos Wemanya, senior analyst at Powershift Africa.

"If a government announces a plan, companies need to trust that it will remain in place."

Originally published on vcpost.com