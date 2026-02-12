Motorola's FIFA World Cup 26 Razr 60 Is Here: Is This the Ultimate Fan Smartphone?

The FIFA World Cup is coming this year, and for Motorola fans, there's a surprise just for you. The smartphone maker has officially unveiled the Razr 60 FIFA World Cup 26 Edition, a limited-edition foldable handset celebrating the world's biggest football tournament.

Priced at $699.99 unlocked and available through Motorola's official website, this special release boasts premium hardware with collector-focused design elements aimed at soccer fans.

FIFA World Cup 26-Themed Design and Exclusives

While the internal hardware mirrors the standard Razr 60, this special edition distinguishes itself with a gold-accented finish and official FIFA World Cup 26 branding on the rear panel. Subtle Motorola and tournament logos give the device a refined, championship-inspired aesthetic.

Beyond the exterior, buyers receive exclusive themed wallpapers and a custom ringtone featuring the official tournament jingle. These additions create a more immersive experience for football fans who want their device to reflect the global event.

Foldable Display With Flagship-Level Brightness

When it comes to specs, the Razr 60 FIFA World Cup 26 Edition features a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED folding display with a 1080 x 2640 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. This ensures smooth scrolling, vibrant colors, and strong outdoor visibility.

On the outside, a 3.6-inch cover screen with 1056 x 1066 resolution allows users to handle quick tasks such as checking notifications, controlling music, or responding to messages without unfolding the phone. This dual-display setup enhances multitasking and everyday convenience.

Performance, Cameras, and Battery Life

Under the hood, the device runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Running Android 15, it delivers fluid performance for daily apps, social media, and entertainment.

According to GSM Arena, photography remains a highlight, featuring:

A 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization

A 13MP ultrawide lens

A 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls

Powering the device is a 4,500mAh battery, supporting 30W wired charging and 15W wireless charging, providing dependable all-day usage.

The Razr 60 FIFA World Cup 26 Edition doesn't introduce new hardware upgrades, but it offers exclusivity and thematic appeal. The limited-edition release will be one of the best holy grails for collectors in the long run.

